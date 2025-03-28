Politics

Defections swell IFP ahead of local government elections

Half of the new members come from the EFF

28 March 2025 - 18:43 By Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede
KwaZulu-Natal IFP chairperson and provincial premier Thami Ntuli 9carrying a microphone) welcomes new members to teh party.
Image: Supplied

The IFP’s campaign for the local government elections in 2026 received a major boost when the party welcomed more than 150 new members from various political parties in Durban on Friday. 

Half of the members who joined the IFP came from the EFF. 

The red berets have experienced an exodus of members including influential leaders such as Floyd Shivambu, Dali Mpofu, Jimmy Manyi and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Many of those leaders have joined former president Jacob Zuma’s MK Party. 

Other members who joined the IFP came from the DA, ATM and ANC. 

The new members were welcomed at the Durban Manor Hotel on Friday by KwaZulu-Natal IFP chairperson and provincial premier Thami Ntuli. 

“Among the members we are welcoming, we have former leaders of the EFF from different regions in KwaZulu-Natal,” said Ntuli. Many of these members had demonstrated their commitment to the principles of integrity, service and accountability. 

“Their presence is proof that our party continues to grow and expand, drawing individuals who share our vision for a prosperous KwaZulu-Natal.”

The party’s provincial executive committee was preparing to criss-cross the province welcoming other new members who will be joining the IFP. 

“I commend all leaders, councillors and volunteers who are working tirelessly on the ground to ensure that our communities remain engaged and empowered. Their dedication to inaugurating branches and mobilising residents is the driving force behind the continued success of our governance structures.”  

He also called on party members to be united. 

“I have no doubt that the late party leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is watching over us with pride, knowing that we have taken up the baton he passed on to lead with integrity, to serve with commitment and to advance the economic and social liberation of our people,” said Ntuli. 

One of the former EFF members, Tholinhlanhla Mthiyane, said he joined the IFP because it had distinguished itself as a party with a vision to better the lives of the people. 

“IFP leaders who proved that they are determined to change the lives where they govern,” said Mthiyane. He vowed he would recruit other EFF members to join the IFP. 

TimesLIVE

