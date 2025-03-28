Politics

KZN education MEC orders probe into principal's 'political activities', alleged promotion of MK Party at school

28 March 2025 - 13:03 By LWAZI HLANGU
KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Sipho Hlomuka.
Image: Supplied by KZN education department

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Sipho Hlomuka has denounced the actions of a school principal in KwaDukuza (Stanger) who allegedly forced staff members to participate in political activities at school.

The education department is investigating the principal of Shakaskraal Primary School on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast for alleged coercion and intimidation of teachers and staff members by ordering them to wear MK Party regalia or face termination of their employment.

Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the principal was also alleged to have used school infrastructure as a base for his political activities.

A video of MK Party members singing struggle songs — with some pupils — at the school recently went viral.

A delegation from the department, led by Hlomuka, visited the school on Friday.

Addressing staff at the meeting, Hlomuka said schools should be environments of teaching and learning and remain free of political influence and interference.

Teachers are free to participate in political activities outside working hours but their only focus in the school environment should be teaching pupils.

He reiterated the law prohibited political activities in schools.

“Never allow anyone, including myself, because I’m also not above the law. That is why there is a constitution. If I’ve taken a wrong decision I must be challenged through the process,” he said.

“I tell staff [from the department] I’m the only politician at the department during working hours. I don’t know what party they vote for.”

He acknowledged there had been an apology during the meeting but added it would not stop the department continuing the probe against the principal.

“If the apology that has been read here is sincere, we will see by your actions, but it does not mean we will stop doing our work. You must understand that. We will continue to do our work and then deal with the process.”

The investigation by the department in the iLembe district has started with officials interviewing staff members individually.

“This is because we want to know what happened and why,” said Hlomuka.

Upon the conclusion of the investigation, district officials will submit their report and recommendations to the head of department for appropriate action.

“We, as a department, will not tolerate political campaigns in our schools and emphasise this incident serves as a reminder to all schools and communities that education should be apolitical and safeguarded from political activities and influence.”

TimesLIVE

JONATHAN JANSEN | Back to school for professors as they turn culture shock into teachable moments

When I embarked on this journey, I was embarrassed to find that I struggled in three areas.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

KZN MEC Francois Rodgers' budget prioritises health and education

More than 10,300 educator assistants will be employed in KwaZulu-Natal after the provincial treasury allocated R66.7bn to the education department.
Politics
2 days ago

KZN defends circular that limits oversight visits to schools

The KwaZulu-Natal education department on Thursday has defended its circular 29 of 2025 directive from claims that it sought to block constitutional ...
News
1 week ago

KZN education MEC warns about overspending on salaries

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Sipho Hlomuka has ruled out spending any of its recent budget allocation by the National Treasury on staff salaries, ...
Politics
1 week ago
