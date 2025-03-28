President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed two proclamations authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of the National Skills Fund and the department of public works and infrastructure.
The SIU said these investigations were aimed at recovering financial losses suffered by the state.
The proclamation for the National Skills Fund authorises the SIU to investigate allegations of serious maladministration, improper or unlawful conduct by officials or employees of the department of higher education & training and the possible mismanagement of funds allocated to the fund.
The investigation will focus on procurement and contracting for the implementation of skills development programmes, training projects and the appointment of implementing agents for a number of projects.
The proclamation on the department of public works and infrastructure authorises the SIU to investigate allegations of maladministration relating to the appointment of travel agents in 2017 to render travel services, including flights, accommodation and vehicle hire.
“The investigation will determine whether these appointments and related payments were conducted in a manner that was not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable, or cost-effective; contrary to applicable legislation; or inconsistent with Treasury instructions, departmental manuals, policies, procedures, or other applicable prescripts,” SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said.
TimesLIVE
SIU to probe National Skills Fund and public works & infrastructure department
Two proclamations signed by Ramaphosa are aimed at recovering financial losses by the state
Image: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL
