Politics

LISTEN | 'We will pay the price': Defiant ANC rejects US and Afrikaner lobby pressure

31 March 2025 - 15:18
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mahlengi Bhengu, Nomvula Mokonyane and Fikile Mbalula at the IEC national results operation centre in Midrand during the 2024 national and provincial elections. File image
Mahlengi Bhengu, Nomvula Mokonyane and Fikile Mbalula at the IEC national results operation centre in Midrand during the 2024 national and provincial elections. File image
Image: Thulani Mbele

The ANC has vowed to stand firm against international pressure, including threats by US President Donald Trump, reactions to lobbying efforts by Afrikaner organisations over its land reform policies and South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Speaking to journalists on Sunday with other ANC national executive committee members including Ronald Lamola, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Supra Mahumapelo, head of the party's international relations subcommittee Nomvula Mokonyane said the ANC would not be intimidated and was prepared to defend its principles.

“Our positions are informed by the principles and South Africa has to show to the world we are ready for any eventuality because we must also protect who we are, what we seek to do and what we stand for as a country,” Mokonyane, the party's first deputy secretary-general, said.

Listen to Mokonyane:

Her remarks follow Trump’s warning of a US investigation into alleged “terrible things happening” in South Africa. Trump cited concerns over land “confiscation” and the legal challenge against Israel at the ICJ, echoing claims made by Afrikaner lobby groups AfriForum and the Solidarity Movement. These organisations have reportedly urged international players to impose sanctions on senior ANC officials over what they describe as harmful land reform policies.

Mokonyane said the party must deal with such pressures, likening them to historical struggles faced by liberation movements worldwide.

“Throughout our struggle leaders and members of the movement had to sacrifice. Even in this period we will continue to pay the price for standing for justice, humanity, equality and respect for the rule of law,” she said.

Referring to past US actions against political movements, she added: “It was only a few years ago that Madiba [Nelson Mandela] was removed from the list of terrorists. The struggle continues.”

Mokonyane also pointed to international precedents, mentioning Cuba’s resilience despite decades of economic blockades as an example of how nations can withstand external pressure. The ANC remains undeterred, she said.

“So even for us in the ANC, we hear there is that strong lobby, we will continue to speak for ourselves, represent ourselves,” she said, signalling the party is bracing for any diplomatic fallout from its policy positions.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

ANC wants to ‘sit and iron out differences’ with AfriForum and Solidarity

ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane has extended an olive branch to AfriForum and the Solidarity union movement, expressing the party's ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Who will be up to the task of replacing Rasool as SA's ambassador to US?

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in no rush to appoint a replacement for Ebrahim Rasool, but his choice will ultimately say a lot about how he plans to ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Agoa cancellation a threat to citrus exports

South Africa’s diplomatic rift with the US puts an estimated 20,000 to 35,000 export-linked jobs at risk in the local citrus market.
Business Times
1 day ago

In the global game of luring investment, results trump rhetoric

South Africa no longer is the darling of the world as in Madiba’s time, writes Ravi Pillay.
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | DA blasts ‘Kill the Boer’ ruling, FF+ says white South Africans buried ... Politics
  2. 'You're stupid': Papa Penny hits back at Prince Mashele over educational ... Politics
  3. ANC wants to ‘sit and iron out differences’ with AfriForum and Solidarity Politics
  4. No action against KZN municipal staff with laptops linked to R35m theft Politics
  5. ATM demands suspension of university employee over sexual grooming allegations Politics

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe president fires army chief ahead of planned protests | Reuters
Congo general condemns Ugandan military chief's threats | REUTERS