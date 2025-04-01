Gwarube calls for vetting of school staff against sex offenders register

Despite assurances from the police that the investigation is ongoing, Gwarube argued such interventions often come too late, after the damage has been done.
The NRSO contains more than 32,000 convicted sex offenders, with an additional 10,456 potential entries pending in various courts. However, the publicising of the register has been delayed due to strict confidentiality provisions under the Sexual Offences and Related Matters Act.
Last year Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane revealed only 4.5% of teachers in Gauteng have been vetted against the Child Protection Register.
Build One SA (Bosa) has also joined the chorus, calling for the immediate screening of all school staff against the NRSO.
“Schools should be safe and nurturing spaces for children, not places of vulnerability and unspeakable abuse. Yet recent cases of sexual violence in schools, including the tragic case of Cwecwe, have underscored the glaring failures in our system,” the party said.
Bosa launched a petition on Monday which has garnered more than 18,000 signatures, demanding the immediate release of the NRSO.
“Making the NRSO public will be a significant step towards deterring sexual offenders and those who abuse women and holding them accountable. Increased transparency in this area will also promote community vigilance, aiding in the fight against sexual abuse and gender-based violence.”
Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube has called for the immediate vetting of people working with children against the National Register for Sex Offenders (NRSO).
This follows the alleged rape of a seven-year-old pupil in the Eastern Cape last October, which has sparked outrage and criticism over the handling of the case.
Speaking at the Uyinene Mrwetyana commemorative lecture on Monday, Gwarube said more needs to be done to protect pupils from violation.
“Schools are meant to be places of safety, places of learning and places where parents leave their children to get an education, not to get raped,” she said.
“Justice must be served but more must be done to [protect] our schools and society from sexual predators. This important work I intend doing with [justice and constitutional development] minister Mmamoloko Kubayi to change the laws so every person who comes in contact with children in schools is vetted against the NRSOR sexual offenders register.
“We must not only be angry but we must let our anger lead to action.”
