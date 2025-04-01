Politics

Mbalula claims AfriForum 'shielding' principal in alleged rape of pupil

But spokesperson says principal is not a suspect

01 April 2025 - 19:07
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. File photo.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. File photo.
Image: Fani Mahuntsi

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has called out AfriForum for its decision to represent the principal of an Eastern Cape school who is alleged to be a suspect in the rape of a seven-year-old pupil.

AfriForum's private prosecutions unit is representing the school principal in the unresolved case of an incident that occurred in October.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Mbalula accused AfriForum of “shielding” suspects rather than protecting victims.

“We are outraged and deeply saddened by the brutal violation of a seven-year-old child in Matatiele,” Mbalula said. “This abhorrent crime underscores the relentless scourge of gender-based violence that continues to plague our nation. It is a moral indictment of our society that predators still find refuge in institutions meant to safeguard children. More disgraceful is the involvement of organisations like AfriForum, who shield suspects rather than stand for justice.”

He said there should be no race or politics at play in such a horrific moment, only humanity (ubuntu).

Thousands of South Africans, including the EFF, MK Party, and ATM, have condemned the alleged rape, demanding justice for the victim.

The police have reassured the public that investigations into the case are under way. Mbalula urged for swift action and the arrest of those involved.

“Enough is enough; we will not rest until every woman and child in South Africa is safe from such despicable acts. We are very happy that South Africans, black and white, stood together in denouncing this act.

“The constitution and the laws of this country have been strengthened. If you get arrested for rape you are not entitled to bail. These animals, the law must grind. We need to deal with them harshly in terms of the law. A normal person can't rape a seven-year-old, that's an animal. AfriForum then goes and defend such people is beyond animals, it's cannibalism.”

The unit has been accused of protecting the principal after he denied submitting his DNA samples to the police as one of the three suspects. However, AfriForum spokesperson Barry Bateman dismissed the allegations.

He is not a suspect in the rape case involving a learner at the school, nor have the SAPS ever regarded him as a suspect that would justify their request for a buccal sample for DNA testing,” Bateman said. “It is the unit’s understanding that he had no contact with the victim before the offence being committed nor is there any evidence that the offence took place on school grounds.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

AfriForum's private prosecutions unit dismisses claims it's protecting principal over school rape allegations

AfriForum's private prosecutions unit has dismissed allegations that it is protecting the principal of the Eastern Cape school where a a ...
News
1 day ago

Refusing to provide a DNA swab in an alleged child rape case is untenable, experts say

Confusion reigns with SAPS and AfriForum at loggerheads over alleged child rape case
News
1 day ago

ANC wants to ‘sit and iron out differences’ with AfriForum and Solidarity

ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane has extended an olive branch to AfriForum and the Solidarity union movement, expressing the party's ...
Politics
1 day ago

LISTEN | 'We will pay the price': Defiant ANC rejects US and Afrikaner lobby pressure

The ANC has vowed to stand firm against international pressure, including threats by US President Donald Trump, reactions to lobbying efforts by ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. UPDATE: Ramaphosa makes last-ditch effort in meeting with Steenhuisen amid VAT ... Politics
  2. Mbalula claims AfriForum 'shielding' principal in alleged rape of pupil Politics
  3. LISTEN | 'We will pay the price': Defiant ANC rejects US and Afrikaner lobby ... Politics
  4. Those who want to leave GNU will go: Mbalula as budget draws near Politics
  5. ANC wants to ‘sit and iron out differences’ with AfriForum and Solidarity Politics

Latest Videos

EU has 'strong plan' to hit back at US tariffs if needed | REUTERS
Towering gas pipeline blaze sends scores to hospital in Malaysia | REUTERS