Those who want to leave GNU will go: Mbalula as budget draws near

DA spokesperson Khakhau dares ANC to try passing budget without them

01 April 2025 - 17:31
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula looks on as he addresses the media during a press conference at Chief Albert Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
Image: REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has warned political parties against engaging in the contentious budget negotiation process with aims of political point-scoring, warning it may lead to a reconfigured GNU.

“The ANC is committed to the GNU, with all its partners. But the maturity of the parties is very important. The ANC is not wielding an axe, wanting to cut people. They will cut themselves out and we will proceed. 

“If people come with political agendas that they want to be seen to be doing in a different manner, it will affect the GNU in the long term,” said Mbalula in a post-national executive committee (NEC) outcome briefing at Luthuli House.

On the steps of parliament in Cape Town, DA spokesperson Karabo Khakhau dared the ANC to try to pass the budget without them.

“They must try to pass that budget without the DA, we will see. The DA will not sit and work with a budget that we do not believe serves the best interests of South Africans. If push comes to shove and we find ourselves in a position where the GNU is unworkable altogether, where there is no sobriety as far as the direction we are to take, then if we must, we will leave,” she threatened.

The chances of the GNU reaching agreement on the budget are hanging by a thread after the Presidency rejected a ramped-up set of demands from the DA, which includes shared control of the economy and demanding a “coherent and comprehensive review of economic policy”.

WATCH | ANC NEC provides feedback on meeting resolutions

The ANC national executive committee is on Tuesday providing feedback on resolutions reached after the party's meeting at the weekend.
22 hours ago

Meanwhile at Luthuli House, Mbalula said his party remains committed to the country and is confident that they will overcome the budget hurdle.

“There has been a back and forth between us and parties. We have a draft framework to engage all parties in the GNU. Having spoken to everybody, we think there is a basis for us to have an agreement with everyone. Not only in the DA, or in the GNU, but even beyond those who agree with us.

However, Mbalula conceded that despite the thorny issue being the proposed VAT increase, his party did not agree with the hike and had tasked the National Treasury to rethink its strategy.

He said a VAT increase could be revoked as and when the economy was out of the woods. 

“We have argued from the onset, when The Treasury came up with 2% that we did not agree. We have run out of options in terms of what to do, so to cushion us [we will] have a 0.5% intervention, which is not permanent.

“As our economic situation improves, the 0.5% is not permanent, it will be withdrawn. There are other line items in the basket that are being addressed, even the spending, those issues are put before us. The DA raises that particular issue, we say it has already been addressed.”

UPDATE: Ramaphosa makes last-ditch effort in meeting with Steenhuisen amid VAT deadlock

President Cyril Ramaphosa called an urgent meeting with DA leader John Steenhuisen on Tuesday morning, the Presidency confirmed.
1 day ago

Despite the confidence that the ANC will muster the votes needed to pass the budget, Mbalula, said the portfolio committee meeting in parliament on Tuesday would show whether they are “able to move forward together in terms of adopting the framework ahead of parliament tomorrow”.

“We hope we will find a solution with everyone and we will be able to pass the budget, as well as follow up on the concerns that other political parties including those who are not in the GNU, have raised. Some of the issues being addressed do not relate to the budget now, we need to engage on them but people want agreements now. They speak of devolution, which is being discussed in terms of the rail policy. 

“Our late night and early morning engagements indicate that we are moving closer to each other. That closeness will be consolidated into an agreement. This is our first budget of the GNU that we need to pass so it will be important for everyone to have oversight on the terms of that agreement and agree on the way forward.”

Mbalula dismissed “corridor talk” of a clinched agreement, calling the claims “overzealous”.

“We do not have any agreement with them. We have been engaging on their issues that they have put across and to suggest that there is an agreement between us and them, is not correct. We have been engaging everybody in the GNU, including the DA. They have had a catalogue of issues and they shift from time to time, from one position to the other. It is difficult when you are in negotiations and people leak to the media.

“It now polarises the negotiations. We need to pass the budget for the sake of South Africa, but at the same time we need to be alive and talk to others. It's not really concessions, it's about what the minister has raised and what we think does not address most of the concerns that have been raised by people in their political parties,” he said.

TOM EATON | You're the one to talk: the pieties of Mokonyane and Maharaj

The ANC apparently still hasn’t understood that some members can’t speak up in defence of national sovereignty and the benefits of constitutional ...
1 day ago

Jeff Radebe pledges no-nonsense approach to revive ANC in KwaZulu-Natal

The new sheriff in town has already found his first target - the shocking R20m that is spent monthly on water tankers in eThekwini
1 day ago

ANC wants to 'sit and iron out differences' with AfriForum and Solidarity

ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane has extended an olive branch to AfriForum and the Solidarity union movement, expressing the party's ...
1 day ago

LISTEN | 'We will pay the price': Defiant ANC rejects US and Afrikaner lobby pressure

The ANC has vowed to stand firm against international pressure, including threats by US President Donald Trump, reactions to lobbying efforts by ...
1 day ago

JUSTICE MALALA | South Africa's governance by crisis and power-sharing by threat must end

When a country is led and managed this way, it never solves its problems because it is always troubleshooting, write Justice Malala
2 days ago
