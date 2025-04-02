AfriForum has called on international governments to impose sanctions against EFF leader Julius Malema over the “kill the Boer” chant, as well as others who are “guilty of gross human rights violations through their public calls for violence against Afrikaners and farmers”.
The lobby group has been in a long-standing battle with the EFF over the song, arguing that it constitutes hate speech and should be prohibited. However, the courts have consistently ruled in favour of the EFF.
Last week the Constitutional Court dismissed AfriForum's application for leave to appeal previous rulings that found the struggle song not to be hate speech.
In 2022, the Equality Court dismissed AfriForum's case, stating Dubul' iBhunu (“Shoot the Boer”) is not hate speech but rather part of the historical struggle for liberation. The Supreme Court of Appeal also rejected AfriForum's appeal in 2023.
AfriForum has also urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to publicly condemn the anti-apartheid chant, recently sung by Malema during a Human Rights Day Commemoration in Sharpeville.
AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said the involvement of international governments is necessary, as Malema cannot be called to account any further in South African courts.
AfriForum calls for international sanctions against Malema over 'kill the Boer' chant
'If justice is not served locally, AfriForum will use remedies abroad'
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
LISTEN | DA blasts ‘Kill the Boer’ ruling, FF+ says white South Africans buried apartheid hatchet long ago
“No-one should be untouchable if they violate human rights by inciting violence, as is the case with Malema. If justice is not served locally, AfriForum will continue to use alternative remedies abroad,” Kriel said.
He said AfriForum's legal team is preparing document to show how the EFF “violates human rights and expresses its support for terrorist organisations.”
“The dossier will be presented to governments worldwide to emphasise the need for personal sanctions.”
In February, SA-born billionaire Elon Musk called for Malema to be declared an international criminal and sanctioned after an old clip of Malema speaking about “cutting the throat of whiteness”.
Despite that, the party remained unfazed and vowed to continue singing the song.
“The liberation struggle belongs to us, and no court, no lobby group and no reactionary force will ever erase our history or dictate how we remember our struggle. AfriForum must accept SA is no longer their playground of privilege. We will continue to sing our songs, remember our struggle and fight for total economic liberation,” EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said.
TimesLIVE
