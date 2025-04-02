Politics

Fikile Mbalula celebrates his birthday by giving back to the elderly

02 April 2025 - 13:00
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula celebrated his birthday on April 1.
Image: Fikile Mbalula/ X

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula celebrated his birthday by giving back to elderly people in Laudium, Tshwane.

Born in Free State, Mbalula's official birthday is on April 8, but the party celebrated his special day on April 1 after the ANC NEC meeting at Luthuli House in Johannesburg.

He donated blankets, medical equipment, first responder support, water distribution, school shoes and dignity packs to help uplift community members.

“Every year is an opportunity to uplift our community,” he said.

“Birthdays are a time for celebration, reflection and, most importantly, giving back. This year I am marking my special day by spending time and giving back to the members of the community of greater Tshwane region, honouring their wisdom, sharing moments of joy, and giving back to those who have given us so much. It’s more than a gesture; it’s a reminder that true leadership is about service.”

He thanked the ANC for organising the celebration.

Mbalula remembered politician Itumeleng William “Benny” Kotsoane who passed away on Monday. He represented the ANC in Free State from 1994 to 2006.

“Comrade Kotsoane was responsible for our political upbringing in our township Botshabelo. As I celebrate my birthday I remember him. If it wasn't for his efforts to nurture and ensure we are on the right track, we wouldn't be here as leaders of the ANC. May his soul rest in peace.”

TimesLIVE

