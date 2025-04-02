Politics

Immigration advisory board to advise home affairs on policy

02 April 2025 - 07:20 By TimesLIVE
Former home affairs director-general Dr Mavuso Msimang will chair the immigration advisory board. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Former home affairs director-general Dr Mavuso Msimang will chair a newly appointed immigration advisory board (IAB) to guide government policy.

He recently led the Operation Vulindlela review of the visa system, was a co-founder of the African Parks Network and previously held senior positions in SA Tourism and the State IT Agency (Sita). 

The 13-member board, named by home affairs minister Leon Schreiber, comprises five independent members selected on the basis of their knowledge, experience and involvement in immigration law, control, adjudication or enforcement, two people nominated by organised business and labour and six people selected by government departments and entities.

The members of the IAB are:

  • Mavuso Msimang (independent chairperson);
  • Andreas Krensel (independent deputy chairperson);
  • Zahida Ebrahim (independent);
  • James Chapman (independent);
  • Stefanie de Saude-Darbandi (independent);
  • Malose Phoko (organised labour);
  • Marisa Jacobs (organised business);
  • Tommy Makhode (director-general, department of home affairs);
  • Yusuf Simons (acting deputy director-general for immigration services, department of home affairs);
  • Maj-Gen (retired) David Chilembe (deputy commissioner for operations, Border Management Authority);
  • Shabeer Kahn (accountant-general: National Treasury); 
  • Anemé Malan (deputy director-general for tourism research, policy and international relations, department of tourism); and;
  • Jacobus Schoeman (deputy director-general for domestic intelligence, State Security Agency).

Schreiber said: "The appointments also support our commitment to ensuring all decisions taken by home affairs are anchored in evidence-based policy and upholding the rule of law.

"The IAB will enable the department to draw on deep and varied expertise, and empirical evidence, to improve the security and efficiency of South Africa’s immigration system, while ensuring policy and regulation supports the government’s apex priority of unlocking economic growth and job creation."

In addition to advising on regulation and policy, he said the IAB will consider and provide advice on the future of exemption permits, including the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP), to ensure compliance with the high court ruling that declared an earlier decision to summarily terminate the ZEP as unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid. The decision was subsequently ratified by the Constitutional Court.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Decisive action taken against border corruption: home affairs minister

A number of government agencies are enforcing accountability in the border and immigration environment and this has resulted in  some of the most ...
Politics
1 week ago

Digital visa system opens tourism taps

The expansion of initiatives such as the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme is reliant on the successful automation of South Africa’s visa system, says ...
Business Times
1 month ago

Capitec restores accounts of Zim exemption permit holders

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber reiterates validity of ZEPs after suspension of some customers’ accounts.
Business
2 months ago

Home affairs' 'Santa Claus' minister proud of his team and their work in 2024

"We are on course to end our year with a 94% completion of our backlog."
Politics
3 months ago

South Africa rises in global passport rankings, breaking into top-50

South Africa has seen a significant improvement in the latest Henley Passport Index for 2025, climbing from 53rd to 48th place, marking the country’s ...
News
2 months ago
