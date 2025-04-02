Politics

WATCH | MPs debate Enoch Godongwana's budget

02 April 2025 - 14:01 By TimesLIVE
Many will watch with bated breath as parliament committees in finance vote for the contentious budget, which was tabled by finance minister Enoch Godongwana last month. 

Those who want to leave GNU will go: Mbalula as budget draws near

"The ANC is committed to the GNU, with all its partners. But the maturity of the parties is very important. The ANC is not wielding an axe, wanting ...
UPDATE: Ramaphosa makes last-ditch effort in meeting with Steenhuisen amid VAT deadlock

President Cyril Ramaphosa called an urgent meeting with DA leader John Steenhuisen on Tuesday morning, the Presidency confirmed.
LEAKED AUDIO | DA has defined itself out of the GNU, Ramaphosa tells ANC

President Cyril Ramaphosa has drawn a line in the sand, telling the ANC caucus the DA had defined itself outside the government of national unity.
