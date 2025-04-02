Many will watch with bated breath as parliament committees in finance vote for the contentious budget, which was tabled by finance minister Enoch Godongwana last month.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | MPs debate Enoch Godongwana's budget
Many will watch with bated breath as parliament committees in finance vote for the contentious budget, which was tabled by finance minister Enoch Godongwana last month.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Those who want to leave GNU will go: Mbalula as budget draws near
UPDATE: Ramaphosa makes last-ditch effort in meeting with Steenhuisen amid VAT deadlock
LEAKED AUDIO | DA has defined itself out of the GNU, Ramaphosa tells ANC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos