WATCH | Vhavenda royal court battle

02 April 2025 - 10:26 By TimesLIVE
Former Vhavenda king Toni Mphephu Ramabulana is expected to testify in a court challenge brought by his niece, princess Masindi Ramabulana. 

Prince Toni Ramabulana's certificate of recognition as king of the Vhavenda was withdrawn in 2019 by the Supreme Court of Appeal. 

ConCourt dismisses Mphephu Ramabulana's appeal against ruling he shouldn't be VhaVenda king

The Constitutional Court dismissed an application for leave to appeal by Toni Peter Mphephu Ramabulana against a judgment which set aside the ...
VhaVenda king promises to pay back the money

VhaVenda king Toni Mphephu Ramabulana has offered to repay “any amount which will be shown to have been proceeds of the illegalities” in the ongoing ...
