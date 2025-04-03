Politics

DA discussions on GNU fate are ongoing, says Helen Zille

Party considering its next move after budget defeat

03 April 2025 - 19:07
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
DA federal council chair Helen Zille says the party is still deliberating. File photo.
DA federal council chair Helen Zille says the party is still deliberating. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

DA federal council chair Helen Zille says the party is still deliberating over its future as the ANC's biggest partner in the GNU.

This follows a 90-minute DA federal executive meeting which sat on Thursday, shortly after the party launched a court bid to overturn the fiscal framework passed in parliament on Wednesday, which they rejected.

“We began our discussions on the current situation in relation to the budget, economic reform, the VAT increase and the DA's position in the GNU. These discussions are not yet final and will be ongoing,” said Zille.

If we must, we will leave.
Karabo Khakhau, DA spokesperson

A day before the budget, DA spokesperson Karabo Khakhau dared the ANC to try to pass the budget without them.

“They must try to pass that budget without the DA, we will see. The DA will not sit and work with a budget that we do not believe serves the best interests of South Africans. If push comes to shove and we find ourselves in a position where the GNU is unworkable altogether, where there is no sobriety as far as the direction we are to take, then if we must, we will leave,” she threatened.

The blue party's objection to the budget has raised questions about the DA's continued existence as the ANC's GNU partner.

This has intensified calls in the ANC for its leaders to expel the DA from the GNU, with some arguing it was untenable for Zille's party to remain in a government whose budget it rejected. 

Similarly, some in the DA argue it's time for their party to exit the arrangement, arguing the ANC has been undermining them for the past eight months since the formation of the unity government.

But the DA's FedEx meeting on Thursday ended with no final decision on the matter as insiders indicated that they were still assessing all their available options.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘Unlawful’ VAT hike will do ‘irreparable harm’ to all South Africans: DA

Minister’s power to hike VAT is unconstitutional, says the DA in urgent court papers
News
9 hours ago

We will consider all our options: Helen Zille as DA goes to court on budget

Whether the DA remains in or quits the GNU will be a carefully considered decision weighing all options and not a rushed one.
Politics
11 hours ago

ActionSA to re-evaluate joining GNU should DA exit government — Trollip

“If the DA leaves the GNU, or if they are kicked out of the GNU, we will reconsider our position, because the DA is good at opposition."
Politics
15 hours ago

LEAKED AUDIO | DA has defined itself out of the GNU, Ramaphosa tells ANC

President Cyril Ramaphosa has drawn a line in the sand, telling the ANC caucus the DA had defined itself outside the government of national unity.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Speaker Thoko Didiza rejects EFF and DA request to withdraw budget report Politics
  2. Mbalula claims AfriForum 'shielding' principal in alleged rape of pupil Politics
  3. Immigration advisory board to advise home affairs on policy Politics
  4. Deportations by home affairs surge by 18% Politics
  5. LISTEN | 'We will pay the price': Defiant ANC rejects US and Afrikaner lobby ... Politics

Latest Videos

Trump stokes trade war as world reels from tariff shock | REUTERS
SPOTLIGHT | ‘Locked’ in psychological horror, more of ‘Steinheist’, plus song ...