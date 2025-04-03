Politics

Deportations by home affairs surge by 18%

03 April 2025 - 07:16 By TimesLIVE
Minister of home affairs Leon Schreiber with Border Management Authority commissioner Michael Masiapato. File photo
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The department of home affairs says it has carried out the highest number of deportations of illegal immigrants in five years.

In the financial year ended March 31, 46,898 people were deported — an increase of 18% compared to the previous year. Deportations for the preceding years were:

  • 2020/21: 14,859;
  • 2021/22: 20,093;
  • 2022/23: 22,560; and
  • 2023/24: 39,672.

Minister Leon Schreiber said the effectiveness of enforcement operations flows from improved collaboration between the department, the Border Management Authority, police and local law enforcement.

“It further reflects the impact of joint initiatives like Operation Vala Umgodi,” he said. Translated as “plug the hole”, this is a government policy to curb illegal mining.

The deportations over the past year exceed the number of deportations conducted by France (22,000) and Germany (20,000) combined over the same period, the department said.

“The fact that home affairs now performs more than double the number of deportations conducted in a country like France, which has the highest rate of deportations in the EU, sends a clear message to offenders that the days of impunity are over,” Schreiber said.

“This improved performance, coupled with our digital transformation reforms that will automate entry-and-exit to prevent people from entering the country illegally through our ports of entry, is contributing to enhanced national security and trade facilitation.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Immigration advisory board to advise home affairs on policy

Former home affairs director-general Dr Mavuso Msimang will chair a newly appointed immigration advisory board to guide government policy.
Politics
1 day ago

23 South Africans rescued abroad after being trafficked on false job offers

Twenty-three South Africans who accepted call centre and hospitality jobs in Thailand but were trafficked to Myanmar and forced to scam people online ...
News
6 days ago

2.6-million traffic register numbers have been issued irregularly: Mothibi

The head of the Special Investigating Unit, advocate Andy Mothibi, said on Tuesday the SIU’s investigation revealed that about 2.6-million traffic ...
News
1 week ago

Decisive action taken against border corruption: home affairs minister

A number of government agencies are enforcing accountability in the border and immigration environment and this has resulted in  some of the most ...
Politics
1 week ago
