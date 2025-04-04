WATCH | Judgment expected in Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula case

Judgment is expected in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria over former speaker in the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's bid for further disclosures in the criminal case against her.
Mapisa-Nqakula wants full disclosure, but the state is refusing to hand over parts of the docket.
Judgment expected in Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula case
Mapisa-Nqakula matter postponed as she seeks further disclosure of case against her
Mapisa-Nqakula to request bail relaxation to travel to Botswana
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula asked for R4.5m and a wig, court hears
Ex-minister’s staff left in jobless limbo
