Politics

WATCH | Judgment expected in Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula case

04 April 2025 - 10:22 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

Judgment is expected in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria over former speaker in the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's bid for further disclosures in the criminal case against her.

Mapisa-Nqakula wants full disclosure, but the state is refusing to hand over parts of the docket.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Mapisa-Nqakula matter postponed as she seeks further disclosure of case against her

Former National Assembly speaker and corruption accused Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has asked the state for further disclosure of the case against her, ...
News
2 months ago

Mapisa-Nqakula to request bail relaxation to travel to Botswana

Corruption-accused former National Assembly speaker tells Pretoria high court she intends to apply for new passport
News
3 months ago

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula asked for R4.5m and a wig, court hears

The case of former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has been transferred to the Pretoria high court for trial on October 16.
News
8 months ago

Ex-minister’s staff left in jobless limbo

Former bodyguard of Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula goes to labour court as two government departments wash their hands of responsibility.
News
9 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Deportations by home affairs surge by 18% Politics
  2. Speaker Thoko Didiza rejects EFF and DA request to withdraw budget report Politics
  3. Immigration advisory board to advise home affairs on policy Politics
  4. LISTEN | Justice minister Kubayi demands answers as Omotoso escapes conviction Politics
  5. Steenhuisen to farmers: prepare for life without duty-free access to US Politics

Latest Videos

Congo and M23 rebels to hold first direct talks, sources say | Reuters
Ministers Ronald Lamola and Parks Tau update on South Africa's strategic ...