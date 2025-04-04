Former police minister Cele cleared of misuse of funds to attend 2023 Rugby World Cup

Former police minister Bheki Cele has been cleared of any wrongdoing regarding his trip to France to attend the 2023 Rugby World Cup final.
The trip, which cost the SAPS nearly R500,000 and included paying for his executive assistant, has sparked a debate over whether the expenditure was wasteful.
In 2023, the minister, in a question-and-answer session in parliament, revealed the SAPS spent R446,339 for his executive assistant to attend the final. Cele's expenses were paid by a private company, but the SAPS also spent R33,256 for his stay in France — bringing the total expense to R479,595.
After receiving a complaint from then DA deputy shadow minister of police Okkie Terblanche on December 8 2023, the public protector launched an investigation into allegations that Cele had violated the executive ethics code.
The probe examined whether Cele had misused public funds to attend the World Cup with his executive assistant and whether he had exposed himself to a potential conflict of interest by accepting sponsorship from a private company.
Public protector Kholeka Gcaleka found that the allegation that Cele had acted inconsistently with his office by using public funds to attend the event was not substantiated.
Cele was invited by SuperSport to attend the World Cup. The sponsorship covered hotel accommodation, return flights, domestic travel within France, match tickets and meals. However, public funds were used to cover travel insurance and subsistence and travel (S&T) allowances.
In her report, Gcaleka said Cele had sought approval from President Cyril Ramaphosa to undertake the international travel in line with the guide which requires ministers to approach the president in writing to request approval for an intended visit.
“Ramaphosa approved Mr Cele’s request on 23 October 2023 through the President’s Act. Therefore, there is no evidence before the public protector indicating that Cele acted in a manner inconsistent with his office,” she said.
She said there was no evidence before her to prove Cele was not authorised by the guide to be accompanied by an executive assistant.
Gcaleka found that the allegation that Cele had failed to manage a conflict of interest by accepting sponsorship from a private company was also not substantiated.
The investigation found no evidence that Cele had handled any matters involving SuperSport in his capacity as a member of the executive or that he had failed to declare any personal, financial, or business interests as required by the executive ethics code.
Also, no evidence was found to suggest he was in a situation requiring him to declare or manage a perceived conflict of interest.
TimesLIVE
TimesLIVE
