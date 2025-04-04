Politics

Mapisa-Nqakula denied access to section of docket

04 April 2025 - 16:41
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption says the section that Nosoviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was seeking access to contained a military and police docket of a separate matter sitting with the office of the director of public prosecutions in Pretoria. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The Pretoria high court on Friday dismissed an application by former speaker of parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to be provided access to section C of the docket in her alleged corruption and money laundering case.

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) said the section Mapisa-Nqakula was seeking access to contained a military and police docket of a separate matter sitting with the office of the director of public prosecutions in Pretoria.

Idac spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the state had postponed her application.

“Idac has made all disclosures relevant to the case,” he said.

The case was postponed until May 9 for a progress report by the directorate on the representations made by Mapisa-Nqakula to the office of the national director of public prosecutions.

Mapisa-Nqakula is facing 12 counts of corruption and money laundering. She is accused of soliciting and receiving R4.5m, with R2.1m allegedly received as cash from a service provider.

TimesLIVE

