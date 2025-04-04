A relative of former ANC deputy chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal Zibuse Mlaba appeared briefly in the Camperdown regional court on Friday in connection with his death.
Mlaba, 65, who was also chief of KwaXimba, was shot dead in October 2021 at Wareings Shopping Centre near his Cato Ridge office.
His cousin Dunkin Patrick Mzamo Mlaba, 63, handed himself over at the Camperdown police station on Thursday after he was implicated in a plea agreement by Fortune Dlamini, 29, regarding an alleged R130,000 payment to three men for the murder.
Dlamini, who was arrested on September 29, pleaded guilty in the Camperdown regional court and was sentenced to 18 years' imprisonment on Thursday. He said he became close to the family after renting a flat near them in 2019 and assisted Mzamo selling plots of land in the Lions Park area outside Pietermaritzburg.
Some time in September, Mzamo asked for a meeting, which included a hitman to whom he is alleged to have offered the money to kill Mlaba. Dlamini said they searched for Mlaba’s photo on Google, which he used to trace him.
Relative of slain ANC official in court for 'R130,000 hit'
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
Slain ANC councillor received threatening call before hit
Mzamo faces counts of conspiracy to commit murder, murder and defeating the administration of justice for allegedly destroying the guns used to kill Mlaba.
The state asked for the matter to be remanded.
Defence lawyer Arvina Harricharan said while they were amenable to the state's request he cautioned against the court wasting time.
“Personal information could have been verified. The state must finalise the matter so bail application proceeds on the day. We don’t want the state to use it as a delaying tactic,” said Harricharan.
Prosecutor Sanele Ntombela said Mzamo had twice previously tried to evade arrest before he was located on the third occasion.
“We need to verify where Mzamo lives. It’s not in any way a delaying tactic,” said Ntombela.
Emotions ran high in court as family members wept amid a strong police presence.
The matter was adjourned to April 14 for a formal bail application.
TimesLIVE
