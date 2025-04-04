Politics

Relative of slain ANC official in court for 'R130,000 hit'

04 April 2025 - 12:37 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Dunkin Patrick Mzamo Mlaba made an appearance in the Camperdown regional court on Friday in connection with the death of ANC executive and KwaXimba chief Zibuse Mlaba in October 2021.
Dunkin Patrick Mzamo Mlaba made an appearance in the Camperdown regional court on Friday in connection with the death of ANC executive and KwaXimba chief Zibuse Mlaba in October 2021.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

A relative of former ANC deputy chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal Zibuse Mlaba appeared briefly in the Camperdown regional court on Friday in connection with his death.

Mlaba, 65, who was also chief of KwaXimba, was shot dead in October 2021 at Wareings Shopping Centre near his Cato Ridge office.

His cousin Dunkin Patrick Mzamo Mlaba, 63, handed himself over at the Camperdown police station on Thursday after he was implicated in a plea agreement by Fortune Dlamini, 29, regarding an alleged R130,000 payment to three men for the murder.

Dlamini, who was arrested on September 29, pleaded guilty in the Camperdown regional court and was sentenced to 18 years' imprisonment on Thursday. He said he became close to the family after renting a flat near them in 2019 and assisted Mzamo selling plots of land in the Lions Park area outside Pietermaritzburg. 

Some time in September, Mzamo asked for a meeting, which included a hitman to whom he is alleged to have offered the money to kill Mlaba. Dlamini said they searched for Mlaba’s photo on Google, which he used to trace him.

Slain ANC councillor received threatening call before hit

Slain ANC ward councillor Phendukani Mabhida received a threatening call allegedly from someone known to him last week, who told him his days are ...
Politics
1 month ago

Mzamo faces counts of conspiracy to commit murder, murder and defeating the administration of justice for allegedly destroying the guns used to kill Mlaba.

The state asked for the matter to be remanded.

Defence lawyer Arvina Harricharan said while they were amenable to the state's request he cautioned against the court wasting time.

“Personal information could have been verified. The state must finalise the matter so bail application proceeds on the day. We don’t want the state to use it as a delaying tactic,” said Harricharan.

Prosecutor Sanele Ntombela said Mzamo had twice previously tried to evade arrest before he was located on the third occasion.

“We need to verify where Mzamo lives. It’s not in any way a delaying tactic,” said Ntombela.

Emotions ran high in court as family members wept amid a strong police presence.

The matter was adjourned to April 14 for a formal bail application.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Suspect linked to shooting of KZN cop abandons bail application

A suspect linked to the death of a police captain who responded to a home invasion in Esikhaleni in northern KwaZulu-Natal abandoned his bail ...
News
3 days ago

KZN woman grateful for survival after seeing both her sisters shot

A KwaZulu-Natal security guard told the mother of his three children to say her prayers seconds before he shot her in the head, killing her, on ...
News
3 days ago

ANCYL member shot dead at home in front of her two-year-old toddler

Pietermaritzburg police are looking for two men who shot dead an ANCYL member in Sobantu township on Monday night.
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Deportations by home affairs surge by 18% Politics
  2. Speaker Thoko Didiza rejects EFF and DA request to withdraw budget report Politics
  3. Immigration advisory board to advise home affairs on policy Politics
  4. LISTEN | Justice minister Kubayi demands answers as Omotoso escapes conviction Politics
  5. Steenhuisen to farmers: prepare for life without duty-free access to US Politics

Latest Videos

Congo and M23 rebels to hold first direct talks, sources say | Reuters
Ministers Ronald Lamola and Parks Tau update on South Africa's strategic ...