WATCH | Lamola and Tau update on SA’s approach to new US tariffs

04 April 2025 - 11:11 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola and trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau are hosting a joint media briefing on Friday regarding SA's strategic approach to the new US tariff regime. 

