Politics

'Run very fast': Malema advises Omotoso to leave SA after acquittal

07 April 2025 - 12:11
EFF leader Julius Malema. File image
Image: Freddy Mavunda

EFF leader Julius Malema has advised Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso to leave South Africa.

Omotoso and his co-accused were found not guilty in the Gqeberha high court last week on charges of grooming, trafficking and sexually assaulting young women.

Speaking at the EFF's land reclamation day event on Sunday, Malema said his party would reopen the investigation if it had the clout to do so.

“I advise Omotoso, just run very fast.”

Malema also called for a public national sex offenders register, which has been delayed due to confidentiality provisions under the Sexual Offences Related Matters Act.

“We want the national sex offenders register published. The minister said they are looking at issues of privacy. What privacy are you talking about? The day those b******s raped was the day they gave away their own privacy. Make the list public so this person can be known all over the world. We need to permanently deal with these people who are victimising children. We must protect children at all costs because if we can't we must forget about the future of this country.”

