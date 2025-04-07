Zille wants Malema and Leon Schuster as her roasters in upcoming Showmax Roast

Showmax and Laugh Africa Comedy Festival have announced DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille will be the next guest of honour in the 2025 Roast at the Sandton Convention Centre in May.
“Zille is no stranger to public scrutiny — and this time she’s stepping into the fire, willingly,” Showmax said.
Zille expressed confidence in taking the hot seat, saying “I say it like it is and I get roasted on social media and in the press all the time — so why not put it on the main stage? If people are going to laugh, I’d rather join them, showing Africa I can dish it out as much as I take it — all under the umbrella of fun and banter.”
The show would bring a line-up of comedians and panellists to mock Zille and each other. Speaking to Radio 702, Zille expressed her desire to have comedian Leon Schuster and EFF leader Julius Malema as her roasters.
“I thought of having [ANC secretary-general] Fikile Mbalula but then I realised I wouldn't understand what he'd be saying, so I thought that wasn't a good idea,” she said.
In 2010 Zille got pranked by Schuster in his movie Schuks Tshabalala's Survival Guide to South Africa. “He can pull a fast one on me and I like the challenge.”
While it takes a brave person to accept the challenge to be on the Roast, Zille said being a politician forced her to develop a thick skin.
“If you can't develop a thick skin you must look for a nice nine-to-five job somewhere. It's a tough place. So either you make it because your skin becomes a little more rhinoceros-like or you drop out. When I started in politics my mother used to be worried about me and she would cry every time somebody said a nasty thing about me. My only worry was how my mum would survive, not how I would survive, but I was fine.”
She said her children are a no-go area.
“My children didn't sign up for my political career. I've got two sons who've been unbelievably decent, loyal and honourable, and have given a lot to society. But they are off-limits because they did not sign up for my job. You can still joke about my husband because he's like me; it washes off his back.”
Last year the channel brought the Roast of media personality Minnie Dlamini. Laugh Africa Comedy Festival creative director Stuart Taylor said viewers can expect nothing less for Zille.
“Selecting the right roastee is a science — it’s the fine line between a cock-up and a laugh-up and no-one walks that line like Zille. She is a heavyweight in politics and she’s also a lady, so we will handle her with care,” Taylor said.
Tracy-Ann Van Rooyen, executive head of content strategy at Showmax, said: “At Showmax we’re not afraid to stir the pot — and the Roast is the perfect place to do it. Zille is bold, outspoken and exactly the kind of personality that makes for an unforgettable Roast. We’re thrilled to bring audiences another wildly entertaining event of sharp wit and fearless comedy.”
TimesLIVE
Zille wants Malema and Leon Schuster as her roasters in upcoming Showmax Roast
Image: Showmax
