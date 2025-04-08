Their bid to save the GNU did not mean the ANC was grovelling to anyone, he said.
ANC not beholden to DA: Mbalula
DA remains fully committed to GNU, says Steenhuisen
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says his party is pressing the “reset button” and its relationship with its partners in the government of national unity (GNU) needs to be governed by new rules of engagement.
Briefing media on Tuesday, Mbalula said this was one of the resolutions of the ANC national working committee (NWC) meeting on Monday, which among other things discussed the role of the DA in the GNU — though there was no decision on whether they should be removed.
Last week the DA voted against the fiscal framework and revenue proposals in the budget, which saw the ANC passing it in the National Assembly with the help of its other partners in the GNU such as the IFP and PA, as well as others from outside the GNU such as ActionSA.
Mbalula said the ANC's national executive committee would decide the fate of the DA in the GNU.
“We have agreed to [press the] reset button by way of ensuring the GNU in future has to be governed by rules, not just the statement of intent. We need rules that govern us as members of the GNU. The ANC does not have an absolute majority to govern. It works with other parties, as the largest political party. We also have a responsibility to listen and engage,” he said.
WATCH | Fikile Mbalula briefs media on NWC meeting outcomes
DA fully committed to GNU: Steenhuisen
Meanwhile, DA leader John Steenhuisen insisted his party remains fully committed to the GNU. However, he said the ANC must demonstrate it is committed to power-sharing.
“The electorate sent a clear message: single-party rule is over and no one party gets to dictate our policy direction,” he said.
“South Africa needs an era of co-governance, built on the implementation of bold, pro-growth reforms that create jobs and restores fiscal stability. That is why the DA signed the statement of intent and entered the GNU. We wanted shared governance that prioritises delivery and economic recovery over political convenience.”
Unlike the ANC, the DA had not once negotiated in bad faith by shopping around for other partners, said Steenhuisen.
“The DA has been clear and consistent about our position on VAT inside government and outside government. Not once has the DA gone outside the GNU to lobby support for our position, which is what the ANC did, defining itself outside the GNU.
“We have placed before the president a comprehensive set of proposals that will unlock growth and jobs. These are real, practical solutions that are necessary and foundational to secure South Africa’s fiscal future — and we are ready to implement them. We look forward to discussing a clear reform agenda for growth and jobs with the ANC.”
