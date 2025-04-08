Politics

LISTEN | Mbalula claims Malema and Shivambu are secretly managing Zuma

08 April 2025 - 16:50
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula addresses members of the media in Johannesburg on the outcomes of the ANC NWC meeting.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the public fallout between EFF leader Julius Malema and his former deputy Floyd Shivambu is fiction — the two are secretly pulling the strings of Jacob Zuma.

“That’s a movie we’re being subjected to. That fight between Floyd and Julius? It’s not real — it’s fiction. These people are buddies. So Floyd has been sent to manage [Zuma] in the MK Party and Dali Mpofu,” he said.

Listen to Mbalula:

Shivambu exited the EFF last year to join the MK Party where he now serves as secretary-general. The split appeared bitter, with the pair trading public insults and accusations and appearing ready to hang out their dirty laundry in public.

But Mbalula’s theory is it’s all been staged. He lambasted the EFF for siding with the DA to vote against the contentious budget in parliament as he gave a report on outcomes from ANC meetings about the future of the government of national unity.

“[Malema] hates the ANC with a passion — him and Floyd combined.”

The MK Party, less than a year old at the time, surged ahead of the EFF in last year’s national and provincial elections, knocking Malema’s decade-old party out of third place and into fourth. The result was a major blow to Malema’s long-held presidential ambitions. To make matters worse, several prominent EFF members defected to join Zuma’s rising party, now the official opposition.

TimesLIVE

