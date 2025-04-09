Politics

Bara hospital spends R77m a year on security, Charlotte Maxeke R72m

DA MPL Jack Bloom calls for review of 'soaring' hospital security costs

09 April 2025 - 13:06 By TimesLIVE
DA MPL Jack Bloom has called for a review of Gauteng's 'soaring hospital security costs which divert money needed to improve patient care'. File photo.
Image: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE

The security cost for Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital has soared to R77m a year compared to R22m 10 years ago.

This was confirmed by Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko in a written reply to questions from veteran DA MPL Jack Bloom in the Gauteng legislature.

Calvin and Family Security Services was awarded a three-year contract worth R232m. It provides 275 security staff, including 248 low-paid grade C officers.

Bloom said this amounts to about R23,000 per worker a month, while most grade C security officers earn about R6,000 a month.

He questioned why the province's hospital security costs had increased so much, also citing the R72m a year spent on security at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital, up from R35m three years ago.

Bloom called for a review of the “soaring hospital security costs which divert money needed to improve patient care”.

He also disclosed that Bara CEO Dr Nthabiseng Makgana, who was appointed last year, is paying for extra guards and security vehicles.

The department said she “has elected, at her own expense, to secure additional protection based on her personal risk assessment and security needs”.

TimesLIVE

Giving baby burn victims a reason to smile

What started 10 years ago as Prof Jerome Loveland’s simple vision to improve the lives of children with burns this week culminated in the unveiling ...
News
1 week ago

Awaiting-trial suspect in Investec fraud case dies in Bara Hospital

Nishani Singh and her brother Rushil Singh remained in custody after bail was denied for defrauding Investec of more than R175m in loans
News
5 months ago

New wing at Chris Hani Baragwanath enhances critical care and specialist training

The Witswatersand Roy McAlpine Burns Unit at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital has unveiled an extended wing.
News
7 months ago

Needed: heavy metal and ice cream

From working at Chris Baragwanath Hospital as an intern to navigating the gravity of his relationship with alcohol, Alastair McAlpine spoke to Mila ...
Books
10 months ago

BHEKISISA | Bara ICU’s Prof Rudo Mathivha retires after 25 years

“I feel we’ve done enough to transform the ICU environment at Bara that it won’t collapse in my absence,” says Prof Rudo Mathivha.
News
1 year ago

Bara Hospital gets medical acute care unit upgrade with donation from private sector

High care is set to improve at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital after a generous donation from the private sector which has seen an upgrade ...
News
1 year ago

Beating cancer is personal as I lost mother, grandmother to the disease — Gauteng health's Lesiba Malotana

The department said outsourced radiation oncology services are already dealing with backlogs as private practitioners have started seeing patients
News
3 months ago
