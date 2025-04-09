Politics

WATCH | President Ramaphosa addresses Women Judges Conference

09 April 2025 - 10:51 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Wednesday delivering the keynote address at the 17th Biennial Conference of the International Association of Women Judges (IAWJ) in Cape Town.

The conference is convened by the South African chapter of the IAWJ and is organised under the theme “Resilience: Women in Leadership to End Gender-Based Violence & Femicide”.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Mpofu to face LPC disciplinary inquiry for misconduct

The senior counsel must answer to seven charges including bringing the legal profession into disrepute
News
1 day ago

SA must use modern tech to turn the tide on crime — Ramaphosa

President urges delegates at summit exploring the role of technology in modern policing to come up with a clear plan.
Politics
1 day ago

JSC postpones gross misconduct decision on judge Makhubele

The JSC was unable to confirm or reject findings of a judicial conduct tribunal because Gauteng premier was not able to attend the meeting
News
6 days ago

Judge candidate Dawn Norton grilled by JSC about R17m theft at her firm

Attorney Dawn Norton closely questioned about why her firm waited three years to report misappropriation of trust funds to Law Society
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Mbalula claims Malema and Shivambu are secretly managing Zuma Politics
  2. Mchunu owes Bergview principal and public an apology, says AfriForum Politics
  3. LISTEN | Ramaphosa says Joburg was crime-free during his late-night visit Politics
  4. WATCH | DA councillor wants answers after Mashatile's convoy 'drove on wrong ... Politics
  5. LISTEN | ‘Whites are thieves and there won’t be peace’: Malema urges supporters ... Politics

Latest Videos

Russia takes an American astronaut to space station | Reuters
China imposes 84% tariffs on the US | BBC News