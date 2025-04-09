Politics

WATCH | Thembi Simelane briefs media on George building collapse

09 April 2025 - 11:34 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

Human settlements minister Thembi Simelane is on Wednesday briefing the media on the outcomes of the National Home Builders Regulatory Council’s investigation into the George building collapse.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Criminal charges loom after George building collapse

Report into disaster that claimed 34 lives accuses company of string of violations
News
3 weeks ago

Independent probe into deadly George building collapse makes ‘encouraging progress’

In May 34 people were killed when the apartment block under construction collapsed in the Garden Route town.
News
7 months ago

Father’s Day wish for son who survived George building disaster

Gauteng tiler Gardoso Guambe has one wish for Father’s Day — to see his son Gabriel, who was trapped under a mountain of rubble for five days when an ...
News
9 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Mbalula claims Malema and Shivambu are secretly managing Zuma Politics
  2. Mchunu owes Bergview principal and public an apology, says AfriForum Politics
  3. LISTEN | Ramaphosa says Joburg was crime-free during his late-night visit Politics
  4. WATCH | DA councillor wants answers after Mashatile's convoy 'drove on wrong ... Politics
  5. LISTEN | ‘Whites are thieves and there won’t be peace’: Malema urges supporters ... Politics

Latest Videos

Russia takes an American astronaut to space station | Reuters
China imposes 84% tariffs on the US | BBC News