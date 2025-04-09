Courtesy of SABC
Human settlements minister Thembi Simelane is on Wednesday briefing the media on the outcomes of the National Home Builders Regulatory Council’s investigation into the George building collapse.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Thembi Simelane briefs media on George building collapse
Courtesy of SABC
Human settlements minister Thembi Simelane is on Wednesday briefing the media on the outcomes of the National Home Builders Regulatory Council’s investigation into the George building collapse.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Criminal charges loom after George building collapse
Independent probe into deadly George building collapse makes ‘encouraging progress’
Father’s Day wish for son who survived George building disaster
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos