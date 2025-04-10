Crime is a cause and a symptom: Ramaphosa calls for holistic approach

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the fight against crime in South Africa must go beyond policing and delve into the root causes of criminal behaviour, including patriarchy, misogyny, poverty and broken families.

Speaking at the opening of the 2025 policing summit at Emperor’s Palace in Ekurhuleni, Ramaphosa emphasised that crime is both a cause and a symptom of broader societal issues.

“Crime is both a cause and a symptom. It is a cause of insecurity and instability in communities. It weakens the social fabric. It has a direct impact on the economy. It discourages investment, disrupts business activity and leads to increased security costs for companies,” he said.

The president pointed to a range of social issues such as poverty, inequality, unemployment and lack of opportunity as major contributors to criminality. He said patriarchy and misogyny were key drivers of violence, particularly gender-based violence, which remains rampant in South Africa.

“Addressing crime without understanding its root causes is like a doctor treating a patient for a fever without diagnosing the underlying illness,” said Ramaphosa.

The summit, which began on Tuesday, brings together law enforcement, business, civil society, labour, interfaith leaders and community members to forge a holistic approach to policing and crime prevention.