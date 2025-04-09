Politics

PODCAST | What Business Wants from GNU

10 April 2025 - 06:28
Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist
Gwede Mantashe of the ANC, Pieter Groenewald of FF+ and Leon Schreiber of the DA during the swearing-in ceremony of the new national executive members at Cape Town International Convention Centre on July 3, 2024 in Cape Town,(Photo by Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan)
Image: GALLO IMAGES

Business for South Africa chair Martin Kingston tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge that business would prefer the current Government of National Unity to stick together despite the current crisis over the DA’s decision not to support the budget.

Business is deeply involved in Operation Vulindlela, the reform process inside the presidency but, says Kingston, they’re not going to interfere in the politics.

“It’s much better in our view to stay the course,” he says. “We are deeply concerned that ... there is going to be either a minority government or a change in the composition of the GNU that undermines certainty and predictability, that undermines confidence — and confidence levels are now very thin — or where we can’t see the reforms that are taking place, then of course we’re allowed to express our opinion.

“What we’re not going to do is apply pressure, as has been suggested, to any of the parties. That would be wholly inappropriate. We work with the government of the day.”.

“What the investor community requires is the certainty that key policies are going to be the subject of appropriate structural reform and that where decisions are taken, they are subsequently implemented.” 

