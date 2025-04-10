“Tshwane’s financial outlook is beginning to show signs of improvement — thanks to decisive action and the growing support of our residents.”
Tshwane mayor Moya says she's serving everyone, not just the rich
City’s financial outlook 'is beginning to show signs of improvement'
Image: Freddy Mavunda /Business Day
ActionSA’s Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya has vowed to deliver services to all residents of the capital city, not just those in prioritised affluent suburbs.
Moya was delivering her maiden state of the city address on Thursday, six months after assuming office under the auspices of a coalition between the ANC, ActionSA and other parties.
The previous Tshwane administration that was led by the DA since 2016, had often been accused of delivering efficient services in affluent areas, while serviced remained mediocre in township areas.
But Moya said under her leadership this was a thing of the past.
“We’ve got under a decade of isolating the residents of Tshwane from their government. We had hoped that these words would be delivered to them in a stadium so that they would hear directly and not the translated versions through radio and TV.”
The sitting was not without drama, as former DA mayor Cilliers Brink held up placards denouncing Moya’s achievements since she came into office.
Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya tables first self-funded budget since 2022
But this did not sit well with MMC and EFF caucus leader Obakeng Ramabodu.
“We have disrupters in the house interrupting this sitting. Most of the things they are raising it’s their mess that they left behind that we are busy cleaning. It is very disingenuous and wrong for them to raise placards in this house. They are being opportunistic thinking they are embarrassing us, but the residents of Tshwane know the truth, they see the work that we are doing,” said Ramabodu.
Deputy mayor Aaron Maluleke told the council not to take offence at the DA’s silent protest, saying that democracy allows for their actions.
But he ordered them to remain seated while the mayor addressed the chamber.
“There is nothing wrong with parts of democracy, but there is everything wrong with disrespect and disruption. Members must be seated when the executive mayor delivers her speech. It is in our rules and should be adhered to.”
Moya, among her priorities, said the administration would continue to improve the city’s financial position.
While many households in the capital are feeling the pinch, Moya stressed that the city’s purse was key to turning the situation around.
“The financial position of many of our residents remains difficult. Households and businesses across Tshwane are still recovering from the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which has had repercussions for the city’s financial position in the past. But things are looking up.
Marry Me informal settlement to be formalised: Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya
“Tshwane’s financial outlook is beginning to show signs of improvement — thanks to decisive action and the growing support of our residents.”
Moya attributed the turnaround in Tshwane’s finances to stronger revenue collections and the implementation of targeted debt relief for residents who needed it most.
She added that they are expecting further reductions in debt levels.
“This shows that when we act with discipline and purpose, we can honour our obligations — and build a more credible financial reputation.
Finally, we are engaging closely with credit ratings agencies. While Moody’s lists Tshwane as noninvestment grade, we expect an updated credit opinion after a recent management review. Our aim is clear: to restore investor confidence in the capital city.
While they have not reached the goal, Moya declared that they are on the move.
“With continued focus and shared responsibility, we can build a financially stable city — one that delivers real results for its people. We understand that to provide reliable services, we must collect the revenue owed to the city. But we also recognise that not all this debt is recoverable. That is why, as a caring government, we have introduced measures to support those who are struggling.”
The mayor said this milestone was made possibly by residents who are choosing to honour their obligations to the city and are paying for services used.
“This growing partnership is critical, not only for our financial recovery but for ensuring continued service delivery across Tshwane. I am proud to stay that Tshwane’s finances are more stable today than they have been in a long time. That is to be celebrated.”
