'Obsolete' HR policies in health sector set for overhaul: Motsoaledi
A committee of professionals appointed by health minister Aaron Motsoaledi to review human resources policies in the health sector is expected to complete its work after six months.
This was revealed by the minister on Thursday, indicating they believe some health policies adopted at the dawn of democracy are obsolete or no longer serve the purpose they were intended for.
"Some have created unnecessary costs without tangible benefits. Some have contributed to the undermining of the public sector`s ability to deliver quality services," he said.
Motsoaledi said at the National Health Council meeting held in November last year, a decision was taken for a review of the policies. He appointed a review committee in terms of the National Health Act to review the following policies:
Motsoaledi said the review will be gazetted by the end of Friday, after which the committee will start work.
Motsoaledi announces R1.78bn budget to create jobs for doctors
New diagnostic machines improve services at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital
When the department advertises jobs for CEOs of hospitals, senior doctors are not interested, he said.
Community service policies needed to be reviewed as they were introduced years back when doctors refused to work in rural hospitals.
The department also wants to review rural allowances as the dynamics have changed over the past 30 years.
Motsoaledi encouraged members of the committee to interact with deans of medical schools who are responsible for teaching hospitals.
"We encourage members of the public to interact with them so when they give the final report, nobody can claim they were not consulted."
