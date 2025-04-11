Politics

'Tackling poverty and inequality, not egos, should be our focus': DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers

11 April 2025 - 14:26 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE
KwaZulu-Natal legislature deputy speaker Mmabatho Tembe and KZN DA leader Francois Rodgers.
Image: SUPPLIED

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has warned that the budget impasse in the government of national unity (GNU) may affect the government of provincial unity (GPU).

Addressing media in Durban on Friday, DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers called on the warring parties on the national scene to resolve their differences before it is too late.

“While we welcome the agreement between the various partners to reset the budget process and resume a dialogue to find workable solutions, inter-party tensions and instability could still lead to a GNU breakdown. This must be avoided if at all possible.”

The DA and the ANC are at loggerheads over the passing of the budget with an 0.5 percentage point VAT increase.

“The DA in KZN has forged a healthy working relationship with its three GPU partners with the common purpose of creating a capable and ethical state through improving our province’s economy, creating jobs and tackling the legacies of poverty and inequality,” said Rodgers

Budget impasse tests long-standing relationship between DA and IFP

IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says the DA wants to act as both government and opposition
Politics
2 days ago

“While the GPU has had its share of challenges during the past 10 months, the common denominator of our vision for KZN is the binding factor as we work to build a lasting GPU.

“A common agenda, with the same laser-like focus on building a sustainable economy, creating jobs and addressing poverty and inequality, is what our people need now.”

They are determined to stay in the GPU, adding it will be guided by the GNU.

Rodgers said regardless of what happens at national level, they do not need to surrender power to the MK Party and EFF.

The DA will meet the IFP and the ANC on Saturday to discuss the budget.

“We are one political party; if there is instability at another level of government it can have the possibility, or an impact, of creating instability in another sphere of government. There is no talk of the DA pulling out of the GPU now.”

