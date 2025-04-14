Politics

Crimes against humanity charges stand against Cosas 4 murder accused

14 April 2025 - 21:34
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ephraim Mfalapitsa and Christiaan Rorich in the dock for the Cosas Four plot from 1982, Mfalapitsa, a former Vlakplaas askari, is officially the first person to be charged with the crime of apartheid. File photo.
Ephraim Mfalapitsa and Christiaan Rorich in the dock for the Cosas Four plot from 1982, Mfalapitsa, a former Vlakplaas askari, is officially the first person to be charged with the crime of apartheid. File photo.
Image: Kgaugelo Masweneng

The Johannesburg high court on Monday dismissed objections raised by Cosas Four murder accused Ephraim Mfalapitsa and Christiaan Rorich to charges of crimes against humanity of murder and crimes against humanity of apartheid.

The proceedings involve the prosecution of the accused arising from the deaths of Eustice Madikela, Peter Matabane (Ntshingo Mataboge) and Fanyana Nhlapo and the serious injury of Zandile Musi on February 15 1982.

The four were allegedly lured to a mine in Krugersdorp that was rigged with explosives by Mfalapitsa, under the guise that they were to receive military training. Once there, the explosives were allegedly detonated, killing three of them, while Musi escaped with serious injuries.

The state indicted the two accused for, among other charges, crimes against humanity of murder and crimes against humanity of apartheid. The two accused had raised an objection contending that the crimes against humanity charges had lapsed in terms of the statute of limitations, claiming they cannot be pursued because the alleged offences occurred more than 20 years ago.

The state argued that crimes against humanity were part and parcel of South African law and not subject to any statute of limitation.

“The NPA, in collaboration with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) remains committed in its mission to deliver justice to the victims of apartheid era crimes and has, in the past three years focused on reopening and pursuing priority cases by enhancing its internal capacity and processes to drive progress in cases emanating from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | Reopened inquests affirm no deadline on justice, truth and closure

The Pandora’s box of apartheid atrocities was cracked open in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday unearthing trauma mingled with the promise of ...
Opinion & Analysis
6 hours ago

KGAUGELO MASWENENG | Molato ga o bole: why apartheid crimes still demand justice

More families should come forth and demand justice because there is no hierarchy to pain
Opinion & Analysis
6 hours ago

Griffiths Mxenge inquest postponed until June for witness preparation

An inquest into the death of anti-apartheid lawyer and activist Griffiths Mxenge scheduled to be heard in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday ...
Politics
21 hours ago

Chris Hani’s comrades have messed up spectacularly

The slain leader represented a future of dignity for SA’s people, but today’s ANC top brass find themselves disrespected and impotent in a fractious ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Life and brutal death in the 1960s

The new series ‘Niggies’ relives the double murder of two young teens in the Free State mining dorp of Odendaalsrus in the 1960s
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Inquest into 1993 Highgate Hotel massacre adjourned until March 24

The National Prosecuting Authority says it is pleased with progress made in the past two weeks in the inquest into the 1993 Highgate Hotel massacre.
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mcebisi Jonas dispatched to US hot seat Politics
  2. 'Malema is a small boy' Kunene tells Trump after G20 snub Politics
  3. Mcebisi Jonas adopts tactful approach to mending SA-US ties Politics
  4. Self-declared Hani family 'head' blasted for claiming ANC is using Hani's name ... Politics
  5. 'They're taking the land of white farmers and killing them': Trump threatens ... Politics

Latest Videos

The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 15 April 2025
Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli - 15 April 2025