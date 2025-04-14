Politics

'Malema is a small boy' Kunene tells Trump after G20 snub

Joburg's transport MMC downplays the EFF leader's importance on social media

14 April 2025 - 18:12
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kenny Kunene, Johannesburg's MMC for transport.
Kenny Kunene, Johannesburg's MMC for transport.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Patriotic Alliance deputy leader Kenny Kunene has downplayed EFF leader Julius Malema's influence in South African politics after US president Donald Trump said he would not attend the G20 summit in South Africa later this year.

In a post, Trump questioned how he could come to South Africa when “land confiscation and genocide” against white farmers are happening, making reference to Malema's video in parliament speaking about occupying land and singing the “kill the farmer” chant.

“How could we be expected to go to South Africa for the very important G20 meeting when land confiscation and genocide is the primary topic of conversation? They are taking the land of white farmers and then killing them and their families. The mediaa refuses to report on this. The US has held back all contributions to South Africa. Is this where we want to be for the G20? I don’t think so!” Trump said.

Taking to X, Kunene said Trump shouldn't be worried about Malema as he is not in government.

“Malema is not government in South Africa. He is a small boy, a toy soldier and a very harmless pest. All that talk is him being a loudmouth. Don't be misled by an irritating political mosquito. Come to G20 here in SA to come see for yourself, you will be fine,” Kunene said.

While Malema did not respond to Kunene's statement, his party condemned Trump's “disinformation campaign” and accusing him of distracting the public with his tariffs.

“As the EFF, we would like to tell the 'tariff-wielding barbarian' that he would be lucky to still be president of the US by the time the G20 summit occurs in South Africa, after his recklessness and economic illiteracy, which has plunged the US economy into a recession and launched them into a trade war with China and Europe,” EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said.

“It is no coincidence that he uses the images of the president of the EFF to make his claims, because Malema is at the forefront of demanding the return of the land to the African majority, and he has pursued this using constitutional means.”

READ MORE:

LISTEN | Mbalula claims Malema and Shivambu are secretly managing Zuma

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the public fallout between EFF leader Julius Malema and his former deputy Floyd Shivambu is fiction — the ...
Politics
6 days ago

ANC's future at risk if DA kicked out of GNU

The ANC must change its culture from seeing itself as a majority government — not only to save South Africa’s economy but for its own political ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

'Run very fast': Malema advises Omotoso to leave SA after acquittal

EFF leader Julius Malema has advised Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso to leave South Africa.
Politics
1 week ago

LISTEN | ‘Whites are thieves and there won’t be peace’: Malema urges supporters to occupy ‘stolen’ land

EFF leader Julius Malema, speaking to a crowd at Sophiatown Extreme Park in Johannesburg on Sunday, said land must be returned to the people who work ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. 'They're taking the land of white farmers and killing them': Trump threatens ... Politics
  2. Mcebisi Jonas dispatched to US hot seat Politics
  3. Self-declared Hani family 'head' blasted for claiming ANC is using Hani's name ... Politics
  4. Mcebisi Jonas adopts tactful approach to mending SA-US ties Politics
  5. 'Malema is a small boy' Kunene tells Trump after G20 snub Politics

Latest Videos

WORLD FIRST: Driving Upside Down in McMurtry Spéirling Electric Hypercar | Top ...
UNICEF says rape, sexual violence used as ‘weapon of war’ in Congo | REUTERS