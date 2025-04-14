'Malema is a small boy' Kunene tells Trump after G20 snub

Patriotic Alliance deputy leader Kenny Kunene has downplayed EFF leader Julius Malema's influence in South African politics after US president Donald Trump said he would not attend the G20 summit in South Africa later this year.

In a post, Trump questioned how he could come to South Africa when “land confiscation and genocide” against white farmers are happening, making reference to Malema's video in parliament speaking about occupying land and singing the “kill the farmer” chant.

“How could we be expected to go to South Africa for the very important G20 meeting when land confiscation and genocide is the primary topic of conversation? They are taking the land of white farmers and then killing them and their families. The mediaa refuses to report on this. The US has held back all contributions to South Africa. Is this where we want to be for the G20? I don’t think so!” Trump said.

Taking to X, Kunene said Trump shouldn't be worried about Malema as he is not in government.

“Malema is not government in South Africa. He is a small boy, a toy soldier and a very harmless pest. All that talk is him being a loudmouth. Don't be misled by an irritating political mosquito. Come to G20 here in SA to come see for yourself, you will be fine,” Kunene said.

While Malema did not respond to Kunene's statement, his party condemned Trump's “disinformation campaign” and accusing him of distracting the public with his tariffs.

“As the EFF, we would like to tell the 'tariff-wielding barbarian' that he would be lucky to still be president of the US by the time the G20 summit occurs in South Africa, after his recklessness and economic illiteracy, which has plunged the US economy into a recession and launched them into a trade war with China and Europe,” EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said.

“It is no coincidence that he uses the images of the president of the EFF to make his claims, because Malema is at the forefront of demanding the return of the land to the African majority, and he has pursued this using constitutional means.”