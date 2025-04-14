Mcebisi Jonas adopts tactful approach to mending SA-US ties

South Africa's newly appointed special envoy to America Mcebisi Jonas says he will need time to fulfil “this important but challenging role”.
“I will do my best to promote a healthy working relationship between South Africa and the US.
“I am fully cognisant of the difficulties that lie ahead, considering recent global developments. However, I believe areas of commonality and mutual interest could be embraced to reaffirm the long-standing ties between our two countries.
“There are no quick fixes in such a complex situation. I appeal that, in the national interest, South Africans exercise patience and allow us time and space to engage fully with stakeholders in the US and South Africa.”
Diplomacy between the two countries soured earlier this year over US President Donald Trump's criticism of South Africa's land expropriation policy, the perceived high murder rate of white farmers and race-based laws. This deepened after South Africa's ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool accused the Trump administration of being part of a white supremacist movement. He was declared persona non-grata and expelled in March. The US also rejects South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice over Israel's conduct and treatment of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
