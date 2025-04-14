Politics

Mcebisi Jonas adopts tactful approach to mending SA-US ties

14 April 2025 - 13:55 By TimesLIVE
Mcebisi Jonas, SA's former deputy finance minister, says he will 'engage fully with different stakeholders' to promote a healthy working relationship between the country and the US. File image
Mcebisi Jonas, SA's former deputy finance minister, says he will 'engage fully with different stakeholders' to promote a healthy working relationship between the country and the US. File image
Image: David Forbes

South Africa's newly appointed special envoy to America Mcebisi Jonas says he will need time to fulfil “this important but challenging role”.

“I will do my best to promote a healthy working relationship between South Africa and the US.

“I am fully cognisant of the difficulties that lie ahead, considering recent global developments. However, I believe areas of commonality and mutual interest could be embraced to reaffirm the long-standing ties between our two countries.

“There are no quick fixes in such a complex situation. I appeal that, in the national interest, South Africans exercise patience and allow us time and space to engage fully with stakeholders in the US and South Africa.”

Diplomacy between the two countries soured earlier this year over US President Donald Trump's criticism of South Africa's land expropriation policy, the perceived high murder rate of white farmers and race-based laws. This deepened after South Africa's ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool accused the Trump administration of being part of a white supremacist movement. He was declared persona non-grata and expelled in March. The US also rejects South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice over Israel's conduct and treatment of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Mcebisi Jonas dispatched to US hot seat

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas has been named as special envoy, not ambassador, to the US by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Politics
2 hours ago

US think-tank says SA is scapegoating Musk for its foreign policy missteps

Center for Strategic and International Studies puts blame largely at Pretoria’s door for souring of diplomatic relations
Politics
1 week ago

Ramaphosa upbeat on SA-US affairs despite Trump saying ‘bad things are going on’ in SA

US President Donald Trump's administration has imposed a 30% reciprocal tariff on SA goods
Politics
1 week ago

Rasool 'gagged' over US expulsion row

Former ambassador said to have 'irritated' Presidency with defiant speech at airport on his return
News
2 weeks ago

War in the guise of diplomacy

The US is taking a hard line with just about everyone, so its envoy Brent Bozell might not always feel welcome in Pretoria, writes S'thembiso Msomi.
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

Urgent need to de-escalate tensions with US

There is a need for a tangible sense of common purpose that puts the national interest above all else, writes Kuseni Dlamini.
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

US tariffs shake SA's auto industry

The Trump administration’s 25% tariff on imports of vehicles and light trucks is bad news for South Africa’s auto manufacturing industry.
Business Times
2 weeks ago

No need to replace me with a white ambassador, Rasool tells Ramaphosa

Former SA ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool says President Cyril Ramaphosa does not need to choose a white ambassador to replace him after his ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

