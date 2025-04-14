MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu hailed Jacob Zuma as one of the “most humble and knowledgeable” political leaders during the party leader's 83rd birthday celebration in Soweto at the weekend.
Shivambu praised Zuma's “humility, knowledge, decisiveness, revolutionary spirit and commitment to the Freedom Charter”.
“He’s a humble servant of the people,” Shivambu said.
“That is what makes him great. There’s no one who can ever rise to greatness unless they are humble. Zuma is the humblest of leaders. You can see it in how he interacts with everyone wherever he is. He talks with everyone, irrespective of social standing, age, class, religious affiliation and irrespective of whether that person has money or not. Zuma listens to every person who speaks to him with maximum respect, that is a demonstration of humility.”
Shivambu joined the MK Party last year after resigning from the EFF. Speaking about the short time he has worked with Zuma, he said he was fortunate to work closely with him despite previously criticising him.
During his tenure as president of South Africa, Zuma's administration was marred by allegations of state capture. In June 2021 the Constitutional Court sentenced him to 15 months' imprisonment for contempt after he ignored summonses and a court order to testify at the state capture commission.
'Most humble and knowledgeable leader': Shivambu sings Zuma's praises on his 83rd birthday
Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo
MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu hailed Jacob Zuma as one of the “most humble and knowledgeable” political leaders during the party leader's 83rd birthday celebration in Soweto at the weekend.
Shivambu praised Zuma's “humility, knowledge, decisiveness, revolutionary spirit and commitment to the Freedom Charter”.
“He’s a humble servant of the people,” Shivambu said.
“That is what makes him great. There’s no one who can ever rise to greatness unless they are humble. Zuma is the humblest of leaders. You can see it in how he interacts with everyone wherever he is. He talks with everyone, irrespective of social standing, age, class, religious affiliation and irrespective of whether that person has money or not. Zuma listens to every person who speaks to him with maximum respect, that is a demonstration of humility.”
Shivambu joined the MK Party last year after resigning from the EFF. Speaking about the short time he has worked with Zuma, he said he was fortunate to work closely with him despite previously criticising him.
During his tenure as president of South Africa, Zuma's administration was marred by allegations of state capture. In June 2021 the Constitutional Court sentenced him to 15 months' imprisonment for contempt after he ignored summonses and a court order to testify at the state capture commission.
The ANC's national disciplinary committee expelled Zuma last year for ill-discipline after he established the MK Party. However, he has been fighting to have his membership reinstated despite leading a rival party.
Shivambu said many people have tried to tarnish Zuma's image.
“For many years, as a revolutionary, a freedom fighter, even as a head of state and government, there’s been so many reactionary and counter narratives that wanted to portray Zuma as incapable and not knowing what he’s doing.
“The reason that was sustained over a long period of time is because Zuma has never been a project of the white capitalist minority system. There’s not a single handler under apartheid and post-apartheid, even when Zuma was in prison, who can say they handled Zuma and told him what to do.”
He said despite Zuma's lack of formal education he is more knowledgeable than people who are more educated.
“He is one of the most knowledgeable political leaders. There are so many people who have gone to schools and received certificates but don’t have a quarter of the knowledge that Zuma has about the issues that affect our people and about what is happening in the continent and the world. He has a far better understanding of the global balance of forces than many other people who play a role in those spaces.”
TimesLIVE
MORE:
LISTEN | Mbalula claims Malema and Shivambu are secretly managing Zuma
Floyd Shivambu denies MK Party rift, calls its critics 'faceless cowards'
Floyd Shivambu warns MKP members against misusing access to Jacob Zuma
'I don't hold grudges': Shivambu responds to Zuma-Sambudla's insults
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos