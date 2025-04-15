Politics

Justice department's accountability measures sees 54 dismissals

In the 2024/25 year it proactively addressed 223 labour relations matters

15 April 2025 - 19:56
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Justice and correctional services minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says these dismissals and other sanctions should serve as a stern warning to those who seek to defraud or corrupt the department. File photo.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The department of justice and constitutional development says it has intensified its internal accountability measures to ensure a clean, capable and ethical public administration.

The department said in the 2024/25 year, it proactively addressed 223 labour relations matters. Of these, 164 had been finalised, with 54 officials dismissed. The department said this was a clear demonstration of its firm stance against misconduct.

“The finalised cases also include 41 suspensions, 15 resignations, four acquittals and four withdrawals. The remainder resulted in a range of disciplinary sanctions, including verbal, written and final written warnings, all issued in line with due process and the gravity of each case,” the department said in a statement.

It said the cases dealt with included corruption, maladministration, misrepresentation, unauthorised absence and abscondment. Other cases involved theft, fraud, damage to property, dishonesty and insolence.

“Notably, 15 of the dismissals occurred between January and April 2025, reflecting a faster pace in addressing gross misconduct.”

It said 15 matters were referred for criminal investigation and prosecution.

Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi welcomed these developments, emphasising the importance of rooting out individuals who compromised the integrity of the justice system and hindered access to justice.

She said these outcomes should serve as a stern warning to those who seek to defraud or corrupt the department. 

TimesLIVE

