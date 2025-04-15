Ramaphosa commends Gauta BMX cyclists on journey from Limpopo to Cape Town

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated three young men who cycled about 1,700km from Limpopo to Cape Town after their arrival in the Mother City on Monday.
Maxwell Ndou, Gauta Mahlakoane and Karabo Mooko arrived in Cape Town after 14 days on the road pedalling their BMX bicycles, despite one of them sustaining a knee injury.
“Your ambition to succeed against all odds has captivated the nation and this feat of human endurance has awoken the possibilities of what one can achieve when setting one's sights on greatness,” he said on X.
“As a peloton, you triumphed over adversity, and the journey from Burgersfort to Cape Town fuelled our ubuntu human connection that defines South Africa.”
The three cyclists have been on a mission to raise awareness about social ills affecting communities. While on the road they received support and donations for their bicycle club, “BMX Gauta Team”.
“In the spirit of solidarity, the people of South Africa not only cheered the team on when racing past their communities, they also responded to your needs by raising awareness about BMX Gauta Team club and your advocacy for young people to stay off alcohol, drugs and gangsterism. South Africa admires and values the youthful self-starting initiative you espoused that has inspired this and many generations to come.”
The EFF also congratulated the cyclists.
“Their inspiring effort aims to raise funds and awareness for their community bike club, which empowers youth to stay away from crime and drugs. We salute their courage, determination and commitment to empowering their community,” the EFF said on X.
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was at the finish line to welcome them.
Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba, who said the government will also try to assist them with their goal of steering youth away from drugs through a cycling club, said she appreciated their remarkable achievement.
“What these young men have done is no ordinary matter. They have not just thought outside the box; they have kicked the box and redefined what is possible. Their courage and innovative spirit are testimony to the potential of our youth.”
Ramaphosa commends Gauta BMX cyclists on journey from Limpopo to Cape Town
