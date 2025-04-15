The appointment of former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas as special envoy to the US has sparked concern after an old video of him making comments about US President Donald Trump resurfaced.
In the video, Jonas referred to Trump as a racist and a homophobe during an Ahmed Kathrada Annual Lecture in 2020.
“The US is undergoing a watershed moment with [Joe] Biden the certain winner in the presidential race against the racist, homophobe Donald Trump,” he said. “How we got to a situation where a narcissistic right-winger took charge of the world’s greatest economic and military powerhouse is something we need to ponder.”
Jonas's appointment comes as tensions between South Africa and the US escalate after former ambassador Ebrahim Rasool was expelled for making remarks about Trump's administration promoting supremacism.
The Presidency said Jonas was entrusted with the responsibility to advance South Africa's diplomatic, trade and bilateral priorities. However, due to his previous utterances about Trump, many have raised concerns on X about him potentially not making it to the US.
'Set up for failure': Concerns over Jonas's US envoy appointment after old video about Trump resurfaces
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Mcebisi Jonas dispatched to US hot seat
Former EFF member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said Jonas was not the best candidate for the job.
“This is potentially worse than what Rasool said about Trump. Jonas is not a diplomat. South Africa has a large pool of experienced and senior diplomats who can be deployed to 'fix' US relations. The US is going to embarrass this country again by rejecting him. Was there even any vetting that took place? Seriously now!”
AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel questioned Jonas' appointment.
“Given these remarks, do you think Jonas will be able to mend the shaky relationship between South Africa and the Trump administration?”
Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono said Ramaphosa might need to go back to the drawing board and pick someone with technical skills to help improve SA/US relations.
“If the president wants to make a political statement he could pick a black academic for the role, but someone who is acceptable to the other side. If he is not pursuing a political statement he could pick a white South African he trusts from business or academia. Trump is a global political reality and phenomenon that must be managed with care because [he] doesn’t conform to the traditional diplomatic order,” Chin'ono said.
Mcebisi Jonas adopts tactful approach to mending SA-US ties
Meanwhile, Jonas has vowed to do his best to promote a healthy working relationship between South Africa and the US.
“I am fully cognisant of the difficulties that lie ahead, considering recent global developments. However, I believe areas of commonality and mutual interest could be embraced to reaffirm the long-standing ties between our two countries,” he said.
“There are no quick fixes in such a complex situation. I appeal that, in the national interest, South Africans exercise patience and allow us time and space to engage fully with stakeholders in the US and South Africa.”
TimesLIVE
