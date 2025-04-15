Politics

WATCH LIVE | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli

15 April 2025 - 10:13 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The Pietermaritzburg high court is on Monday hearing arguments regarding evidence in the death of Nobel Peace Prize laureate and ani-apartheid stalwart Chief Albert Luthuli. 

The NPA is expected to present evidence aimed at convincing the court to overturn the initial findings regarding Luthuli's death.

Luthuli, who became a member of the ANC in 1944 and later became the president-general of the organisation, died on July 21 1967. It was widely reported he died soon after being struck by a goods train.

An inquest in September 1967 found there was no evidence which disclosed any criminal culpability on the part of any of the employees of the South African Railways or anyone else.

TimesLIVE

