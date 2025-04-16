The KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department is calling for justice after the murder of induna Aaron Gwala on Sunday.
MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi said reports indicated Gwala, of Mbozamo in the eMaphephetheni area, Inanda, was shot dead by unknown assailants at his home.
He said the news of Gwala’s death was devastating.
“We are saddened and outraged by the murder of induna Gwala. He was a hardworking induna who served the Gwala Traditional Authority with diligence and was a dependable supporter of inkosi.”
Buthelezi extended condolences to inkosi Thandizwe Frank Gwala and the Gwala traditional community.
“Induna Gwala consistently prioritised the interest of his community and his absence will be felt.”
He called on law enforcement agencies to launch a thorough investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice.
“We urge the police to leave no stone unturned in their quest to find those responsible for this act.”
The murder comes three months after police minister Senzo Mchunu announced in January the disbandment of the KZN political killings task team whose mandate had been extended to cover cases involving the killings of traditional leaders in the province.
TimesLIVE
Cogta condemns killing of KZN induna
Image: SUPPLIED
TimesLIVE
