Politics

WATCH LIVE | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli

16 April 2025 - 10:56 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

The National Prosecuting Authority is on Wednesday presenting evidence in the Pietermaritzburg high court to have the initial findings on the death of iconic anti-apartheid figure and former ANC president Chief Albert Luthuli overturned.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Secret circulars, collusion and the fight for justice in Chief Albert Luthuli's inquest

Witnesses will include his daughter Dr Albertina Luthuli and colleagues in the ANC who will testify about his life and the harassment and persecution ...
Politics
1 day ago

KGAUGELO MASWENENG | Molato ga o bole: why apartheid crimes still demand justice

More families should come forth and demand justice because there is no hierarchy to pain
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | Reopened inquests affirm no deadline on justice, truth and closure

The Pandora’s box of apartheid atrocities was cracked open in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday unearthing trauma mingled with the promise of ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Malema is a small boy' Kunene tells Trump after G20 snub Politics
  2. 'Set up for failure': Concerns over Jonas's US envoy appointment after old ... Politics
  3. Expelled former PAC leader Luthando Mbinda convicted of fraud Politics
  4. WATCH | ‘Will it make me high?’ — Ramaphosa jokes about 'Durban poison' during ... Politics
  5. Ramaphosa commends Gauta BMX cyclists on journey from Limpopo to Cape Town Politics

Latest Videos

Algeria expels French officials amid rising diplomatic tensions
Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli - 16 April 2025