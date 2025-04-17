Politics

Emalahleni councillors arrested after hot cash handover in sting operation

17 April 2025 - 08:14 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Two councillors were arrested for taking cash, allegedly as a bribe.
Two councillors were arrested for taking cash, allegedly as a bribe.
Image: SAPS

Two members of the mayoral council in the Emalahleni local municipality spent the night behind bars after they were arrested for corruption.

The bust went down at Witbank Dam on Wednesday in an operation organised by the Middelburg-based serious corruption unit, Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Magonseni Nkosi said.

The councillors, aged 54 and 55, received R20,000 in cash “as part of an alleged R500,000 gratification demanded for the victim to qualify for the extension of a lease agreement”.

This was the second payment made by the business-person, after R40,000 was equally shared by the suspects in February, Nkosi said.

Mpumalanga Hawks boss Maj-Gen Nico Gerber said: “We will at no stage allow people, regardless of their positions, to enrich themselves at the expense of honest businesspeople forced to pay bribes to ensure that they can contribute to job creation and employment. This should send a stern warning to officials.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

JMPD probing officers accepting bribes through e-wallet to ‘ghost’ cell numbers

Newly appointed JMPD chief Patrick Jaca is sending a strong warning to officers involved in corrupt activities that they will face criminal ...
News
1 month ago

Six Free State constables remanded as they face corruption, assault charges

Six policemen who allegedly kidnapped, assaulted and demanded a bribe from a suspect they found with drugs last year appeared in the Odendaalsrus ...
News
5 days ago

'Millions paid in power grab bribes'

Company allegedly 'captured' Emfuleni municipal officials to steal Eskom electricity
News
1 month ago

Cash under the bed: Suspect arrested for money laundering

A man who had more than R1.2m in cash hidden under his bed, in his wardrobe and in bags elsewhere in the home has been arrested by Mpumalanga police.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DA lays criminal charges against Simelane, calls out Ramaphosa for failing to ... Politics
  2. ‘These things happen, people move on’: Mcebisi Jonas brushes off ‘racist’ ... Politics
  3. 'South Africans are going to know the truth' — Magashule Politics
  4. 'Malema is a small boy' Kunene tells Trump after G20 snub Politics
  5. 'Set up for failure': Concerns over Jonas's US envoy appointment after old ... Politics

Latest Videos

After Harvard rejects US demands, Trump adds new threat | REUTERS
The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 17 April 2025