WATCH | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli

17 April 2025 - 10:21 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The NPA is presenting evidence in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday to have the initial findings into the death of anti-apartheid icon and former ANC president Chief Albert Luthuli overturned.

Claims Chief Albert Luthuli committed suicide or was partially blind and deaf refuted

The apartheid government claimed Luthuli was hit by a goods train at Gledhow station on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal
Family of Albert Luthuli alleges cover-up in late ANC leader’s death

A witness testified that it seemed the magistrate who presided over Luthuli's inquest in 1967 had already concluded the outcome even before the ...
Secret circulars, collusion and the fight for justice in Chief Albert Luthuli's inquest

Witnesses will include his daughter Dr Albertina Luthuli and colleagues in the ANC who will testify about his life and the harassment and persecution ...
