Politics

EFF to march against the 'existence' of Orania

21 April 2025 - 12:22 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
An EFF delegation led by commissar Shadrack Tlhaole arrive for a meeting with the Freedom Front Plus and leadership of Orania.
An EFF delegation led by commissar Shadrack Tlhaole arrive for a meeting with the Freedom Front Plus and leadership of Orania.
Image: EFF Northern Cape/Facebook

EFF members in the Northern Cape are expected to march to Premier Zamani Saul’s office on Tuesday to protest against the existence of Orania. 

Party members said the town’s existence to preserve Afrikaner culture was a “smokescreen for a hidden agenda to preserve apartheid ideologies with the hope that someday, apartheid will be order of the day”.

“South Africa is a sovereign state and cannot allow for the autonomy of various groupings and the creation of interstates based on false claims of preserving culture which is already protected and provided for in the constitution of the republic,” said the EFF in the Northern Cape. 

“Allowing such settlement arrangements within a sovereign state has already led to calls by various other groupings for their own independence based on ethnicity and culture.”

Orania is a white separatist town founded by Afrikaners located along the Orange River in the Karoo. 

Provincial chairperson commissar Shadrack Tlhaole told SABC News that despite discussions between the Freedom Front Plus party and leaders of Orania, the march would take place because the EFF wanted to see other races living in the town. 

“We believe that segregation is what destroyed our country ... what we raised with the community of Orania and its leadership is something that we must stand against and defend the interest and sovereignty of this country,” said Tlhaole. 

The party called on the government to review Orania’s existence and for the dismantling of the town which was “brewing” racism, segregation and trampling on principles. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Orania's white Afrikaner separatists want Trump's help to become state

Last week community leaders from Orania visited the US seeking recognition as an autonomous entity.
Politics
2 weeks ago

‘You’re a legend’: Single EFF vote in Orania causes a stir

One resident who voted for the EFF in Orania, a small Afrikaner enclave in the Northern Cape, has caused a stir on social media.
Politics
10 months ago

Orania wants Oom Paul to stand tall in ‘the home for Afrikaner history’

Boer hero Paul Kruger is set to rise again, in perhaps the only place in South Africa where he will be unanimously  welcomed — Orania.
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Shivambu's 'unauthorised' visit to fugitive pastor Bushiri draws high-level ... Politics
  2. EFF to march against the 'existence' of Orania Politics
  3. LISTEN | Mbalula claims Malema and Shivambu are secretly managing Zuma Politics
  4. DA lays criminal charges against Simelane, calls out Ramaphosa for failing to ... Politics
  5. WATCH | DA councillor wants answers after Mashatile's convoy 'drove on wrong ... Politics

Latest Videos

UAE bids for 2035 Rugby World Cup
2025 Mini Aceman