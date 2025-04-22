Politics

WATCH | DA, EFF challenge VAT increase in Western Cape High Court

22 April 2025 - 10:24 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The Western Cape High Court is hearing an application by the DA and EFF against the 0.5 percentage point VAT increase passed by the National Assembly recently.

MORE:

DA, EFF head to court to get VAT hike suspended

Western Cape High Court will decide whether to grant the two parties an interim order halting an increase from May 1
News
2 days ago

Suspending VAT hike would have ‘severe and far-reaching’ consequences: Godongwana

The DA is seeking to ‘reframe a political disagreement as a constitutional crisis’, says finance minister in court papers
Politics
6 days ago

DA and EFF case on VAT hike is ‘entirely without merit’, says Didiza

Speaker of parliament says there was no illegality in the process followed by its finance committees
Politics
5 days ago

MPs get grim message on VAT hikes

Treasury’s efforts to protect the poor are likely to fall short, economists warn
Business Times
1 week ago
