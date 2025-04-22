Courtesy of SABC
The National Prosecuting Authority is presenting evidence in the Pietermaritzburg high court to have the initial findings into the death of iconic anti-apartheid figure and former ANC president Chief Albert Luthuli overturned.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli
Grandson hints at international involvement in Albert Luthuli’s death
Claims Chief Albert Luthuli committed suicide or was partially blind and deaf refuted
Secret circulars, collusion and the fight for justice in Chief Albert Luthuli's inquest
