WATCH | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli

22 April 2025 - 10:19 By TimesLIVE
The National Prosecuting Authority is presenting evidence in the Pietermaritzburg high court to have the initial findings into the death of iconic anti-apartheid figure and former ANC president Chief Albert Luthuli overturned.

Grandson hints at international involvement in Albert Luthuli’s death

Family believes a ‘certain country’ had an interest in seeing the famous anti-apartheid activist killed
5 days ago

Claims Chief Albert Luthuli committed suicide or was partially blind and deaf refuted

The apartheid government claimed Luthuli was hit by a goods train at Gledhow station on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal
6 days ago

Secret circulars, collusion and the fight for justice in Chief Albert Luthuli's inquest

Witnesses will include his daughter Dr Albertina Luthuli and colleagues in the ANC who will testify about his life and the harassment and persecution ...
1 week ago
