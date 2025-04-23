Politics

‘Introduce apartheid tax instead of a VAT hike’: EFF

23 April 2025 - 11:35
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
EFF treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe says government should target the rich instead of increasing VAT. File photo.
EFF treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe says government should target the rich instead of increasing VAT. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

EFF treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe has suggested options for the government to raise revenue instead of increasing value added tax (VAT).

These include introducing what the party called an “apartheid tax” targeting people who inherited wealth during the era of oppression.

The tax, Maotwe said, would offset the proposed 0.5 percentage point VAT hike that has caused friction in the government of national unity (GNU).

“That will give you far more money than the R28bn they're looking for,” she said.

“But the easy target is the poor. We can't afford to put bread on the table. Imagine with the VAT increase. Our people will die from poverty. The triple oppression of poverty, inequality and unemployment is going to get worse.”

Maotwe was speaking outside the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday where the court heard the urgent case brought by the DA and EFF to halt the VAT increase, due to come into effect on May 1. The VAT hike is expected to help the government raise R28bn.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has emphasised the VAT increase is necessary to fund essential services in health, education, transport and security. According to court papers filed by Godongwana, the VAT hike was the only sustainable revenue proposal for the fiscus, with no room for further borrowing or detrimental spending cuts.

Maotwe believes the government should instead target the rich. She suggested implementing a wealth tax, targeting trusts and luxury properties that are not being taxed.

“We are telling him he doesn't need to increase VAT. He needs to tax the rich. Introduce a wealth tax. There are many trusts that hold luxury properties which are not being taxed, but they use the portfolios to apply for loans at the banks.”

Maotwe is also pushing for an increase of the corporate tax rate from 27% to 29%. She argued companies are making profits.

“It's not true the companies are not making money. They are making money. The issue is illicit financial flaws, underreporting of profit and other factors. We haven't given more money to the SA Revenue Service (Sars). The service should be able to collect that money. Sars said there is R800bn that is outstanding to collect. Even if Sars were to get only 10% of that, it would help the minister's problems. The issue is not that there are no other avenues. The problem is that the minister is scared to touch the rich.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Is VAT control in the minister’s hands? Court hears DA, EFF’s urgent challenge

Judge says court will try to give an order by next week Tuesday
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH | DA, EFF challenge VAT increase in Western Cape High Court

The Western Cape High Court is hearing an application by the DA and EFF against the 0.5 percentage point VAT increase passed by the National Assembly ...
Politics
1 day ago

DA, EFF VAT case a test for parliament

The DA and the EFF’s court case to block the 0.5 percentage point VAT hike from kicking in on May 1, now being argued in the Western Cape High Court, ...
Politics
1 day ago

Suspending VAT hike would have ‘severe and far-reaching’ consequences: Godongwana

The DA is seeking to ‘reframe a political disagreement as a constitutional crisis’, says finance minister in court papers
Politics
1 week ago

DA and EFF case on VAT hike is ‘entirely without merit’, says Didiza

Speaker of parliament says there was no illegality in the process followed by its finance committees
Politics
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EFF to march against the 'existence' of Orania Politics
  2. ‘Introduce apartheid tax instead of a VAT hike’: EFF Politics
  3. Shooting incident involving Paul Mashatile's convoy Politics
  4. WATCH | DA, EFF challenge VAT increase in Western Cape High Court Politics
  5. MPs find massive overcrowding during Pollsmoor prison visit Politics

Latest Videos

Sabbatical Official Trailer | Drama | Ster-Kinekor
How is a pope chosen? | Reuters