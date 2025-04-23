Politics

Shooting incident involving Paul Mashatile's convoy

23 April 2025 - 09:36 By TimesLIVE
The incident involving Deputy President Paul Mashatile remains under investigation with a high-level team assigned to probe the case. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has confirmed a shooting incident involving Deputy President Paul Mashatile's convoy, but assured the nation the executive are in safe hands.

Sunday World reported Mashatile’s office said his car was shot at several times while he was being driven from a recent ANC national executive committee meeting in the east of Johannesburg on March 30. This was along the N12, when Mashatile and his entourage were driving home from the meeting at a hotel in Boksburg. 

“After the incident, an extensive investigation was conducted and is still under way, with the ballistics report concluded,” police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said on Tuesday evening.

“Crime intelligence is continuing its regular risk and threat assessment on the president and the deputy president.”

Mathe said a high-level team was assigned to investigate the case.

“Gen Masemola confirms the reinforcement of security detail to both principals [the president and deputy president] and has also expressed gratitude with the manner in which members of the Presidential Protection Service (PPS) safeguard and handle the safety of both.”

She said members of the PPS who were assigned to the president and the deputy president were trained to a high level of skill and possess the expertise and capabilities to avert any risk and threat.

“The resources assigned to safeguard the executive are also adequate and designed to prevent any direct and imminent threat on their lives.”

Masemola said sufficient resources were assigned to safeguard members of the national executive.

