WATCH | Hearing into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli

23 April 2025 - 10:03 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The National Prosecuting Authority is presenting evidence in the Pietermaritzburg high court to have the initial findings on the death of iconic anti-apartheid figure and former ANC president Chief Albert Luthuli overturned.

Luthuli was killed by apartheid govt because ANC was rising to power, says Radebe

ANC veteran tells inquest the president-general was assassinated along with a number of other leaders fighting for freedom at the time
1 day ago

DON LEPATI | Luthuli inquest — Throwing a spanner in the works

If there is any truth to the claim of foul play in Chief Albert Luthuli’s death, the net must be cast wider to encompass even his comrades within the ...
2 days ago

Grandson hints at international involvement in Albert Luthuli’s death

Family believes a ‘certain country’ had an interest in seeing the famous anti-apartheid activist killed
6 days ago
