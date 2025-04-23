Courtesy of SABC
The National Prosecuting Authority is presenting evidence in the Pietermaritzburg high court to have the initial findings on the death of iconic anti-apartheid figure and former ANC president Chief Albert Luthuli overturned.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Hearing into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli
Courtesy of SABC
The National Prosecuting Authority is presenting evidence in the Pietermaritzburg high court to have the initial findings on the death of iconic anti-apartheid figure and former ANC president Chief Albert Luthuli overturned.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Luthuli was killed by apartheid govt because ANC was rising to power, says Radebe
DON LEPATI | Luthuli inquest — Throwing a spanner in the works
Grandson hints at international involvement in Albert Luthuli’s death
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos