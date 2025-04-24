Government invests R6.5m to improve air access to SA to attract more tourists

De Lille said the government was working on getting more flights into the country.
“We are competing with the rest of the world and that is why we are trying to get more flights to a level which we had in 2019. We are almost there and we are sitting at 80%.”
The government had invested more than R6.5m to bolster air access to the country, she said. Last year there were 1,200 exhibitors which attracted more than 9,000 delegates, generating R226m in direct economic activity in Durban with another R333m across KwaZulu-Natal.
“Behind these numbers are real lives: more than 1,000 jobs created, opportunities unlocked for youth, students and entrepreneurs from all walks of life,” said De Lille.
She said through department tourism funding 120 SMMEs were given an opportunity to showcase their offerings and access the global stage.
The theme for this year’s travel show is “South Africa Awaits — Come Find Your Joy”.
“This dynamic campaign invites travellers to rediscover their sense of wonder, embracing the joy that travel to South Africa can unlock,” said De Lille.
Tourism minister Patricia de Lille wants industry to woo sports and medical tourists and encourage them to experience cultural and leisure activities
Image: SUPPLIED
Tourism minister Patricia de Lille has called on the tourism sector to broaden international perceptions of what the country has to offer.
“There is a perception tourism in South Africa is all about safaris, Table Mountain and the beaches. Yes, those are iconic attractions — but we have a whole lot more to showcase. Let’s capitalise on sports tourism and our rich cultural heritage. We have a very proud history though a very dark past, but we emerged peacefully. Let’s also focus on medical tourism,” she said.
De Lille was speaking at the annual Africa Travel Indaba (ATI) launch at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Wednesday. The tourism show will be held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre between May 13-15.
She said the country boasted vast medical expertise which attracts international audiences seeking medical help and operations because of affordable costs. This was a market that could be explored as part of local tourism offerings.
“This is why we are driving efforts to showcase more of our country. We have spent too much time in promoting the country only as a leisure tourism destination. No more now. In our global campaign we should show include other important sectors within the tourism value chain.”
This could only be achieved through collaboration, she said.
KwaZulu-Natal Tourism and Film Authority board chair Sibusiso Ndebele said the ATI was one of three “must see” events on the tourism calendar. He said the trade show attracts thousands of influential people positioning KwaZulu-Natal as an important leisure tourism destination.
The benefits would cascade down to KwaZulu-Natal small and medium-sized businesses which have been given an opportunity to exhibit, he said.
“This represents a wonderful opportunity for the interaction with quality international buyers and to sell their tourism products in the global market.” said Ndebele.
De Lille said while there were challenges in the city, the work of the presidential task team established more than a year ago was making gains in countering the challenges.
“We just need co-operation through the private public partnership,” she said.
Chairperson of governance and human capital at eThekwini metro councillor Nkosenhle Madlala said the city was focused on enhancing safety and security of infrastructure. He said the ATI takes place shortly after the anticipated Nedbank Cup soccer final between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs on May 10.
